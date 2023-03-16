Twitch streamers Nmplol and Roflgator discuss tipping culture in America, the latter calls it a "scam"

During a livestream on March 15, 2023, Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" got together with prominent VRChat content creator Robert "Roflgator." The topic of tipping culture in America came up during their conversation, with the former asking the latter for his thoughts on the subject.

Roflgator immediately labeled the tipping culture as a "scam," claiming that it was an "excuse" used by restaurant owners to avoid paying their employees. He then compared the situation to that in Europe, adding that there was a useful "system" on the continent.

Nmplol was initially taken aback by Roflgator's sentiment. He then claimed that he had recently been scammed by a restaurant and showed an invoice in which it was stated that he was required to pay $51.99 as a tip.

Nmplol and Roflgator discuss the tipping culture in America, after the former reveals paying more than $50 as a tip

The conversation on the topic began at the 01:15-hour mark of Nmplol's livestream, when he asked for Roflgator's opinion on tipping culture. The latter responded by saying:

"Dude, it's a scam, okay? Like, let me explain why it's a scam. It's a scam that makes it so that, like, restaurateurs have, like, an excuse not to pay employees. So that we have to pay their employees instead."

The VRChat streamer then compared the situation to that in Europe and claimed that the region has the "right system" since people weren't expected to pay a "ridiculous amount of money" as a tip:

"Whereas in Europe, like, they pretty much, not all of Europe, but many European countries, like, they have the right system. Which is, like, you know, things cost maybe a little bit more but, like, I'm not sitting there, expected to pay, like, some ridiculous amount of money, for, like, someone's tip."

Timestamp: 01:15:35

Roflgator's statements surprised the One True King (OTK) member. The latter then mentioned that he recently got "scammed" after ordering a restaurant pick-up. Nmplol provided details about the situation by stating:

"You know, like, delivery? A pick-up? Like, when you go pick up, do you ever pay tip for pick-up? So check this out. So, the other day here, I went to (the restaurant's name). So, you know, there was a $12 packing fee. And the thing is... so I tipped $51 to someone who just, like, packaged the food. They didn't even cook it, right?"

Roflgator was flabbergasted by this information and openly wondered what the point of tipping for a food pick-up order was, remarking:

"So, like, what do you even tip for if you pick up the food? Because... you're paying for the food, which was there when you got there. You paid for them to package your food, which is like, pretty much the tip, in my opinion. So, then what? You got scammed. Was that a forced tip or was that the one which is just added?"

Nmplol claimed that the amount was automatically calculated and that he chose to tip 25% of the total amount of the food because he could afford it.

Fans react to the streamers' discussion

Nmplol's clip was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans on the popular subreddit reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Nmplol is an Austin, Texas-based content creator who's best known for being a Just Chatting and World of Warcraft streamer. He has been broadcasting on Twitch since 2016 and has amassed 1,046,126 followers on his channel.

