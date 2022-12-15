Popular VR streamer Robert "Roflgator," affectionately called Rob by his community, has all accused fellow VTuber Fillian of getting him banned from the December Twitch Rivals event.

In his most recent stream, Roflgator revealed that the official reason he was banned from the current Twitch Rivals event was due to a request from another participant who allegedly felt uncomfortable attending it with him. The streamer read out the official document for the benefit of his friends and audience:

"I don't think the event is canceled, I think I got canceled... Rivals said, 'Some creators participating reached out, and I guess weren't comfortable with your participation.'"

Later on in the stream, he gives reasons as to why he thinks Fillian had something to do with the ban.

"It's probably Fillian related": Roflgator explains why he suspects Fillian got him banned from Twitch Rivals

One of the most popular VR chat streamers on the platform, Robert has made a name for himself with his reality TV-styled gameplay, which draws thousands of viewers to his regular streams. Currently boasting around 300K followers on Twitch, he has a loyal following and regularly collaborates with several creators.

Fillian was one such fellow streamer who frequently collaborated with Roflgator but has since stopped associating with him due to a falling out over certain comments and jokes she made while streaming.

Timestamp 17:05:07

A couple of minutes after revealing that he would not be able to attend the event, the streamer replied to a chat message and agreed that the ban was probably the work of Fillian:

"'That's some scummy sh*t? 100% Fillian?' Oh, it's Fillian related for sure. I would be surprised if it wasn't."

The two streamers have a bit of history and have clashed in the past due to alleged racism. At around the 17:06:00 mark of the VOD, Roflgator described how Fillian was part of the community but alienated themselves after making offensive jokes and inviting a racist and homophobic person to an event:

"Fillian was part of our community. Uh, said a bunch of very, very racist things on stream. Um, we called it out and asked, 'Why'd you do that?' on Discord. Because we already had a bad perception of them because they brought someone racist into DJ Night that went around and called people f-words and n-words. And we told them that it was not cool, and we told them they should be very careful with racist stuff. And then they made a very racist joke on stream."

Trigger Warning: Racism

This joke about the death of George Floyd might be one of the instances of racist jokes Roflgator talked about in his description of the drama. He also mentioned that instead of apologizing to the Black people in the community who confronted her about the offensive jokes, Fillian chose to leave the Discord group:

"A couple of Black people from our community and other people from the community told them that, 'Hey, that's not cool what you did.' And instead of apologizing or talking to those people that they offended with the racist jokes, they just left Discord and did not take responsibility for anything."

Reddit reacts to Roflgator's accusations

The clip and VOD from the VRChat streamer's most recent stream gained a lot of traction on r/LivestreamFail, and people from within and outside the community began discussing the incident. Here are some of the reactions from the debates online about the merits of banning Roflgator:

Readers should note that Fillian's involvement in Roflgator's ban from Twitch Rivals is merely conjecture, considering the official records do not name any specific streamer or creator.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes