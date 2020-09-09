Twitch employee who 'favoured' female streamers gets banned off the platform

In what constitutes yet another incident of toxicity pervading work environments, popular streaming platform Twitch recently announced that one of their employees - Hassan Bokhari - has been relieved of his duties.
Hassan Bokhari was a senior employee and functioned as the Accounts Director/ Director of Strategic Partnerships at Twitch. In the face of multiple allegations of 'sexual misconduct', Twitch was forced to launch an official inquiry into the matter.
Several streamers, including Vio, came out and alleged that Bokhari had misused his position of power to manipulate them and coerce them into performing 'sexual favours'.
As the evidence began to pile up, Twitch decided to take necessary action by instantly banning him:
His ban also resulted in the global Hassan Chop emote being removed, and a whole new debate began online, pertaining to rampant toxicity in the working space.
Twitch cuts ties with Hassan Bokhari
In a recent video released by YouTuber ItsAGundam, he provides a detailed insight into the downfall of Hassan Bokhari, who seems to have had a long history of sexual misconduct and problematic behaviour.
Hassan allegedly invited Vio out to Pax East 2015 event, where he made advances despite her saying no. This manipulative trend showed no signs of stopping until Vio herself decided to put an end to it.
For a long time, Hassan has been accused of giving special preferential treatment and harassing female streamers at Twitch.
ItsAGundam describes Hassan's relationship with female employees as:
"So if Hassan liked you, he gave you the hook up especially if you're a cute chick . Like you needed something done, Hassan made it happen... Hassan would expose other Twitch streamers' information to her."
"He would share their earnings to this chick and other people... he's in a Discord putting everyone on blast! Hassan is nuts... he was on a whole other level of a power trip. He used his powers on chicks who wanted to be partnered."
With this, Hassan Bokhari now finds himself unceremoniously banned off Twitch in what serves as yet another deplorable incident of misconduct and toxicity at the workplace.
"I was terrified because he was a legal adult": Fortnite pro 'FaZe Ewok' shares her story of sexual misconduct

Published 09 Sep 2020, 17:58 IST