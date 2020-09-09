Twitch employee who 'favoured' female streamers gets banned off the platform

In what constitutes yet another incident of toxicity pervading work environments, popular streaming platform Twitch recently announced that one of their employees - Hassan Bokhari - has been relieved of his duties.

Hassan Bokhari was a senior employee and functioned as the Accounts Director/ Director of Strategic Partnerships at Twitch. In the face of multiple allegations of 'sexual misconduct', Twitch was forced to launch an official inquiry into the matter.

Several streamers, including Vio, came out and alleged that Bokhari had misused his position of power to manipulate them and coerce them into performing 'sexual favours'.

As the evidence began to pile up, Twitch decided to take necessary action by instantly banning him:

the HassanChop global emote has been removed — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) September 2, 2020

His ban also resulted in the global Hassan Chop emote being removed, and a whole new debate began online, pertaining to rampant toxicity in the working space.

Also Read: 3 Twitch streamers who have been accused of harassment

Advertisement

Twitch cuts ties with Hassan Bokhari

In a recent video released by YouTuber ItsAGundam, he provides a detailed insight into the downfall of Hassan Bokhari, who seems to have had a long history of sexual misconduct and problematic behaviour.

Hassan allegedly invited Vio out to Pax East 2015 event, where he made advances despite her saying no. This manipulative trend showed no signs of stopping until Vio herself decided to put an end to it.

Here's my own example of this. He only knew me for one day and was this comfortable with throwing his influence around. This is also the same day I received a name change. I was partnered 2 weeks later on Christmas, despite not meeting requirements and not applying. pic.twitter.com/IMCgTN1Lyl — Vio 🏳️‍🌈🇦🇹🇨🇦🐧 (@VioTCZ) June 25, 2020

For a long time, Hassan has been accused of giving special preferential treatment and harassing female streamers at Twitch.

Why am I speaking up about @HassanBokhari's abuse of power at @twitch for his personal desires?



Because those who told me about his tactics were harassed off the platform and are no longer here to share their story.



How many lives have been ruined to satisfy his sexual desires? — Strict Liability (@Strict_Twitch) June 25, 2020

All @twitch needs to do to identify lists of potential women that @HassanBokhari used his power at Twitch to pressure, harass, or pursue is to review logs to see how many unpartnered young women he gave permanent "quality options" to so they wouldn't lose potential viewers. — Strict Liability (@Strict_Twitch) June 25, 2020

ItsAGundam describes Hassan's relationship with female employees as:

"So if Hassan liked you, he gave you the hook up especially if you're a cute chick . Like you needed something done, Hassan made it happen... Hassan would expose other Twitch streamers' information to her."

"He would share their earnings to this chick and other people... he's in a Discord putting everyone on blast! Hassan is nuts... he was on a whole other level of a power trip. He used his powers on chicks who wanted to be partnered."

With this, Hassan Bokhari now finds himself unceremoniously banned off Twitch in what serves as yet another deplorable incident of misconduct and toxicity at the workplace.

Also Read: "I was terrified because he was a legal adult": Fortnite pro 'FaZe Ewok' shares her story of sexual misconduct