Twitch high-profile streamer Kyootbot banned for the first time

Popular Speed-dating Twitch streamer Kiana "Kyootbot" just received a temporary ban from the purple platform and fans are clamoring to find out the reasons. Her first ban on the platform comes on the heels of her most recent livestream, wherein she can be seen wearing inappropriate attire, violating Twitch's terms of service.

Content creators getting banned on Twitch is nothing new, and at this point, viewers are used to hearing someone being booted or suspended from the Amazon-owned platform on a daily basis.

From controversial unjustified bans to some of the most mysterious suspensions, Twitch viewers have seen it all. With that being said, yet another popular streamer has been hit with Twitch's infamous ban hammer.

Twitch bans Kyootbot for inappropriate attire

2022 has not been an ideal year for Twitch streamers, with a range of controversial and unjustified bans being handed out to some of the most prominent creators on the platform.

Taking to her official YouTube livestream, Kyootbot herself revealed that the reason for her recent ban from Twitch was “just attire sh*t.” The purple platform is quite strict about its policies and terms of service, and they majorly outline what is allowed on the stream.

Kyootbot enjoyed an unprecedented rise in followers on her social media handles in 2021, majorly due to her unique style of content, wherein she invited random viewers on her discord chat, who would then attempt to woo her with their charisma in just seven minutes.

Her speed date streams soon saw an impressive growth rate as her average viewership spiked to over 3000 way back in November 2021 and in June 2022, it was at its peak with over 5,500 concurrent viewers.

At the time of writing, the streamer has over 360,00 followers on Twitch and on Instagram, making her a popular social media personality.

As expected, the Twitch ban has resulted in a plethora of contrasting responses from viewers from all corners of the internet. While some viewers appreciated Twitch for sticking to its policies and making the platform a much safer place for its users, some viewers highlighted the complexity of its guidelines.

Some viewers even speculated that the cause of her ban was a lack of moderation in chat during her recent livestream.

Since this is her first ban on the platform, she will be back to her usual streaming schedule in just 24 hours.

