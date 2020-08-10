Amazon and Twitch are allegedly rebranding the popular Twitch Prime service to Prime Gaming, if newly-leaked information posted to social media is to be believed.

Esports insider Rod "Slasher" Breslau posted a series of confidential images from Twitch to Twitter, which appeared to reveal not only new rules for a service called "Prime Gaming," but also a new logo as well.

Twitch Prime could be changing its name to Prime Gaming

Twitch and Amazon will be rebranding Twitch Prime to Prime Gaming to "make it clearer" to members, in line with other Amazon products such as Prime Music and Prime Video, according to documents i've received from sources pic.twitter.com/AVU2qRerbg — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 10, 2020

The "privileged and confidential" announcement states that the new Prime Gaming is a "service that helps members improve their game experiences by offering exclusive and exciting content for the games they already love."

It goes on to note that, of course, the content will be free to Amazon Prime members, and that said free content will include "rotating packages of full PC games that can be owned and kept forever at no additional cost" as well as "free monthly channel subscription to be spent on a Twitch.tv channel."

These benefits are already available to those who subscribe to Twitch, so that isn't anything of note. However, an accompanying letter Breslau posted alongside the main description of Prime Gaming notes there will be "more chances to grow your viewership" addressed to streamers. It isn't clear what this will include, but there are apparently invitations for "cool new Prime gaming gear" that's being sent out with the debut of the brand.

Breslau noted that the rebrand would find Twitch Prime changing its name to Prime Gaming in a bid to "make it clearer" to members that it was part of the Prime family. He stated that, "according to an email" from Twitch to several current partners, the announcement is currently planned for Monday, when the Twitch Prime unveiling will officially take place.

according to an email from Twitch to partners i've received, Twitch Prime rebranding to Prime Gaming will offer 'more opportunities to grow viewership' to streamers



Amazon and Twitch have planned the announcement for tomorrow morning Monday at 11 AM PST/1 PM EST/19:00 CET pic.twitter.com/P0dlTPnWIe — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 10, 2020

It's unclear whether these documents, if they indeed came from partnered Twitch streamers, are the real deal or not, and if so, if they'll herald any major differences for those who use the service going forward.

Included with the reported Twitch Prime announcement are a list of "Emotional Benefits" and "Functional Benefits," both of which sound very familiar to users who already stream or support streamers with the current setup. It appears that the only real change at this point, until further documentation is shown off, is the name of the service.

For Twitch Prime users, it should be interesting to see how and if things change with the rebranding to Prime Gaming. As the hours tick down to an apparent announcement, we could be seeing a major shift in terms of the most popular streaming service online. We'll be sure to report additional details as they happen.