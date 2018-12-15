×
NBA League Pass to be available on Amazon Prime

Avdhi Bhalgat
CONTRIBUTOR
News
11   //    15 Dec 2018, 12:03 IST

Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The NBA has struck a deal with popular video streaming service Amazon Prime Video with relation to their League Pass. Now, if you can get enough of the NBA during its show times on TV or if the highlights are just not enough for you Amazon has your back.

The NBA League Pass will be available as a part of the Prime Video Channels service and will require a subscription to access the content. The Subscription is quite affordable at $29 per month or $169 for a full season of basketball action. Further, a free week of the NBA League Pass is available starting today through 20th December.

The NBA League Pass will be the first sports subscription to be available on Prime Video Channels. They have previously covered single sporting events such as Thursday Night NFL games. Amazon is further rumored to tie up with more sporting channels to make more content available on one platform.

This tie-up will seamlessly create a platform to view basketball games with having to go through the hassle of downloading new apps or purchasing new devices. It will work on all devices that support Amazon Prime Video such as Fire TV, the Prime Video App, Apple TV, and other gaming consoles and smart TV's.

The NBA League Pass has included live games, full game replays and a library of classic games so no play will ever be missed. Going one step further that have also included out-of-market matchups and international games to make viewing easier.

In addition to that this subscription will have Amazon's X-Ray feature installed so that viewers can look at which player is playing during a particular game and his stats. Looking to the future, it is exciting to think of all the possibilities that this technological mashup could lead to.

Avdhi Bhalgat
CONTRIBUTOR
