Twitch rerun feature to be removed from the platform

Twitch, Amazon's video game streaming-centric platform, is all set to remove its much-popular rerun feature from the platform soon, and users of the site are less than pleased.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jack Bussey recently announced that Twitter is planning to remove the rerun feature. However, at this point, the official date of the removal hasn't been announced yet.

Twitch has recently come under fire for multiple gambling streams, uncertain changes, and unwanted bans. Twitch and drama go hand in hand like bread and butter. With this step, the purple platform is upsetting a big chunk of content creators on the platform.

Read on to find out everything about this feature and fans' reaction to the major potential removal.

Twitch is set to announce the removal of rerun feature from the platform

Zach Bussey @zachbussey Looking like Twitch is going to announce the removal of the 'rerun' feature. Unsure when exactly. Looking like Twitch is going to announce the removal of the 'rerun' feature. Unsure when exactly.

As per some reports, Twitch is considering removing its much-popular rerun feature from the platform. The streaming platform gives its content creators and streams the freedom to play past reruns on their channel.

To put it simply, rerun is content that is played on the channel but isn't going live. Moreover, streamers can also create their own rerun queue, in which a list of different videos will be played one after another once the rerun is started.

Furthermore, users can also schedule their videos on 'rerun' so that they don't have to update them.

Fans react to the surprise news

Since the surprise announcement, the news has reached all corners of the gaming community, eliciting quite a few interesting responses from users. Here are some of the relevant reactions.

Kaz @EternalKaz_ @zachbussey It was one of the worst features anyways. I don't think it offered anything decent and the ability to cheat the system to those that could to on top of the list. @zachbussey It was one of the worst features anyways. I don't think it offered anything decent and the ability to cheat the system to those that could to on top of the list.

Juan Carlos draco @drakojuancarlos @zachbussey @eladragons saquele el máximo provecho mientras pueda,ya era sabido que iba a ver quejas sobre las retrasmisiones....esta función es muy importante para el asmr...de vez en cuando haga vivo para poder interactuar con esos seguidores y que la sigan en Instagram @zachbussey @eladragons saquele el máximo provecho mientras pueda,ya era sabido que iba a ver quejas sobre las retrasmisiones....esta función es muy importante para el asmr...de vez en cuando haga vivo para poder interactuar con esos seguidores y que la sigan en Instagram

cjayride @cjayride



My feeling is that it's easy for people to write off an idea as "useless" if it doesn't apply to them. What about rest of us @zachbussey We used this for a long time, so people from a different timezone could watch what happened earlier in the day and still hangout and chat together live.My feeling is that it's easy for people to write off an idea as "useless" if it doesn't apply to them. What about rest of us @zachbussey We used this for a long time, so people from a different timezone could watch what happened earlier in the day and still hangout and chat together live.My feeling is that it's easy for people to write off an idea as "useless" if it doesn't apply to them. What about rest of us

Dark Insanities @DarkInsanities @zachbussey I never see people using it these days. Somehow I imagine very few people use it. @zachbussey I never see people using it these days. Somehow I imagine very few people use it.

Boone @BooneBros @zachbussey Disappointed. I enjoyed watching reruns from streamers who take vacation. I know Twitch is always about creating less confusion when a streamer's channel is on, but it's not technically live (ie: when they took auto-host feature away). @zachbussey Disappointed. I enjoyed watching reruns from streamers who take vacation. I know Twitch is always about creating less confusion when a streamer's channel is on, but it's not technically live (ie: when they took auto-host feature away).

Justin Robinson (ASMR + Ambient Music) @jrobthehuman @zachbussey I hope when this happens that they'll add tags for live, reruns and prerecorded material that users can filter with. It's a really bad user experience to click into a stream and discover that it isn't live—especially if you sit through pre-roll ads. @zachbussey I hope when this happens that they'll add tags for live, reruns and prerecorded material that users can filter with. It's a really bad user experience to click into a stream and discover that it isn't live—especially if you sit through pre-roll ads.

Travis @funngameztv @zachbussey This is great news the amount of people using reruns is so crazy. There was a huge issue with games that supported drops where people would do reruns and they would count towards it. I am happy they are removing this feature. Twitch is about being Live. @zachbussey This is great news the amount of people using reruns is so crazy. There was a huge issue with games that supported drops where people would do reruns and they would count towards it. I am happy they are removing this feature. Twitch is about being Live.

UltimateSteveHD @HDUltimateSteve @zachbussey Why is Twitch continuing to remove features from the platform instead of adding new features that doesn't take more money from the viewers that watch Twitch Streams @zachbussey Why is Twitch continuing to remove features from the platform instead of adding new features that doesn't take more money from the viewers that watch Twitch Streams

Tony the Catholic Buckeye @inter1097 @zachbussey Looks like I'm in the minority but I liked reruns. It gave communities more interaction while the streamer was offline. Why pawn users off to other services like discord when they can be on your site? @zachbussey Looks like I'm in the minority but I liked reruns. It gave communities more interaction while the streamer was offline. Why pawn users off to other services like discord when they can be on your site?

YourBoyDanny @YourBoyDanny5 @zachbussey I tried it once, played a stream rerun while doing work for college, had a surprising amount of people join and it ultimately offered nothing since there's like 0 engagement with community unless you sit and talk to them in chat @zachbussey I tried it once, played a stream rerun while doing work for college, had a surprising amount of people join and it ultimately offered nothing since there's like 0 engagement with community unless you sit and talk to them in chat

Akamatzu @theAkamatzu @zachbussey I never saw value in this feature. Every time I would use it. I would lose followers, people would think it was live, then realize it wasn't, and get upset. I could never get it to work for me. @zachbussey I never saw value in this feature. Every time I would use it. I would lose followers, people would think it was live, then realize it wasn't, and get upset. I could never get it to work for me.

Collino12 @collino12_ttv @zachbussey Literally watching the @CriticalRole rerun right now with over 4k people and @robbiedaymond is in chat live... This is why reruns are cool. Community for those that live on different schedules @zachbussey Literally watching the @CriticalRole rerun right now with over 4k people and @robbiedaymond is in chat live... This is why reruns are cool. Community for those that live on different schedules

Notably, this isn't the first time the purple platform has made some major changes to the platform. A couple of weeks ago, the streaming platform announced changes to its revenue system, eliciting quite a wave of negative responses from viewers and streamers alike.

The platform is also allegedly in talks about introducing a brand new tier system to the platform. Basically, in this, each tier has its own criteria on how to level up. As per some rumors, the changes could be implemented this summer of 2022.

However, something worth noting here is that nothing has been officially confirmed yet. There is no telling if anything like this will happen anytime soon, but once again, the purple platform is in the news, and as always, not for good reason.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar