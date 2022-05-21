Twitch rerun feature to be removed from the platform

Twitch, Amazon's video game streaming-centric platform, is all set to remove its much-popular rerun feature from the platform soon, and users of the site are less than pleased.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jack Bussey recently announced that Twitter is planning to remove the rerun feature. However, at this point, the official date of the removal hasn't been announced yet.
Twitch has recently come under fire for multiple gambling streams, uncertain changes, and unwanted bans. Twitch and drama go hand in hand like bread and butter. With this step, the purple platform is upsetting a big chunk of content creators on the platform.
Read on to find out everything about this feature and fans' reaction to the major potential removal.
Twitch is set to announce the removal of rerun feature from the platform
As per some reports, Twitch is considering removing its much-popular rerun feature from the platform. The streaming platform gives its content creators and streams the freedom to play past reruns on their channel.
To put it simply, rerun is content that is played on the channel but isn't going live. Moreover, streamers can also create their own rerun queue, in which a list of different videos will be played one after another once the rerun is started.
Furthermore, users can also schedule their videos on 'rerun' so that they don't have to update them.
Fans react to the surprise news
Since the surprise announcement, the news has reached all corners of the gaming community, eliciting quite a few interesting responses from users. Here are some of the relevant reactions.
Notably, this isn't the first time the purple platform has made some major changes to the platform. A couple of weeks ago, the streaming platform announced changes to its revenue system, eliciting quite a wave of negative responses from viewers and streamers alike.
The platform is also allegedly in talks about introducing a brand new tier system to the platform. Basically, in this, each tier has its own criteria on how to level up. As per some rumors, the changes could be implemented this summer of 2022.
However, something worth noting here is that nothing has been officially confirmed yet. There is no telling if anything like this will happen anytime soon, but once again, the purple platform is in the news, and as always, not for good reason.