Twitch streamer beats Elden Ring's hardest boss Malenia using Morse code controller

A Spanish Twitch streamer who goes by the online alias Silithur has been attempting to beat Elden Ring with a single-button controller using Morse code. Having started this incredibly hard journey back in February 2024, the content creator managed to beat Malenia using the same controller in a recent livestream, with the clip of the achievement going viral on social media.

FromSoftware's Game of the Year winning Souls-like open-world game is full of traditionally hard boss fights. However, some content creators have been upping the challenge by using special controllers such as dance pads to beat the game, and Silithur is currently only one boss away from finishing the game with his Morse code controller.

While Malenia is a completely optional boss in Elden Ring that players can encounter in the later stages of the game if they venture out to the secret dungeon Miquella's Haligtree, she has been widely regarded as one of the toughest battles in the game.

Some players have spent hundreds of tries to beat Malenia, but Silithur managed to beat her during a recent stream and did so with a special controller with only one button. With over 500K followers, the Twitch partner's custom-made instrument uses Morse code to transmit commands in-game, meaning normal actions such as attacking, dodging, and even basic traversal require multiple keystrokes to accomplish.

Considering how difficult the fight is even with conventional controllers, beating Malenia in Morse code is quite an achievement, and fans lauded the Twitch streamer for finishing up the optional boss before completing the game. Silithur had been trying to beat her over several streams, and he finally achieved his goal following hours of grueling combat in his most recent broadcast after rune-farming and getting some much-needed points for his character.

As the controller limits movement and hack-and-slash type combat, the Twitch streamer used Fire Monk Incantations such as 'Flame Grant Me Strength' to buff his fire damage. For his main weapon, Silithur used the Blasphemous Blade which can be obtained by killing Rykard in the Volcano Manor, a greatsword that has an in-built affinity towards fire and fire-type damage

While Malenia is supposed to be one of the strongest bosses in Elden Ring before the release of the upcoming DLC Shadow of the Erdtree, she is weak to fire and the Twitch streamer exploited this by spamming the 'Taker's Flames' skill on the Blasphemous Blade to slowly chip away at her health while staying out of reach.