Twitch streamer beefs with an individual on the street during an IRL stream and gets charged

Taiwanese Twitch streamer Joey "JoeyKaotyk" took to his Twitch channel to share a rather unusual clip of himself beefing up with a stranger on the streets of London. Joey is known for his break dancing and IRL vlogs. He shared a five-hour live broadcast where he encountered a passerby who flipped him off.

Naturally, Joey, who was with his friend at the time, retorted back by repeating what the man had exclaimed at him a few seconds ago. What followed was strange as the man approached and attempted to manhandle Joey's device, expressing his refusal to be filmed on camera.

The clip was shared across the internet, notably on r/LivestreamFail, which garnered over 500 comments at the time of writing.

"I'll break that" - Stranger threatens to break Twitch streamer's equipment following a street bust-up

IRL Twitch streamer JoeyKaotyk took to the streets of London to live stream while he explored the city. He, along with his native friend, was seen near Camden Town in the city where the streamer was busy observing the various graffiti on the walls. Around the hour and fifty-five-minute mark, a stranger passed by the camera and seemingly jeered at them by saying:

"Hey, f**k y'all."

The Twitch streamer instantly clapped back by stating:

"Ay, f**k you too, f**k you too bi*ch."

(Timestamp: 01:55:43)

The man then proceeded to turn around and press the streamer after exclaiming:

"Bro, move from me before I break that, I'll smash that."

He continued:

"You're a d**khead filming people. Don't film people. You're a voyeur, a voyeur."

He followed it up with a sultry threat to go to the police, to which the duo rebuffed him. Fortunately, despite the heated argument and close confrontation, no one was hurt.

Fans react to the clip

As stated earlier, the clip found its way to the LSF subreddit, which managed to garner plenty of reactions. One user sarcastically remarked on the poor self-defense as depicted by the Twitch streamer:

People continued to troll the clip as another user brought in a Harry Potter reference:

Some, however, pointed out that London has gotten increasingly unsafe:

Users continued to dissect the clip by stating:

Another user stated that IRL streaming is an activity that is typically frowned upon in the UK due to it being considered to be invasive:

Here are some other comments:

Despite the bizarre confrontation, the encounter could have easily been uglier for Joey, had it been some other person. Thankfully, he safely moved on from the area.

