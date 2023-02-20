Twitch streamer catches speeding Prius crashing into Chevrolet Bel Air, one person reportedly injured

During a recent IRL stream on February 20, Twitch streamer Nezst caught a dramatic accident in Los Angeles. As the Twitch streamer was streaming, a speeding Toyota Prius suddenly crashed into a Chevrolet Bel Air on the 6th Street Viaduct.

The collision was captured on his livestream and displayed the severity of the impact, which reportedly left one person injured. Nezst's viewers were able to witness the incident unfold in real time, with many expressing shock and concern for those involved.

Shortly after, the streamer approached the location of the accident, where they saw the two damaged vehicles up close. Although no one was seriously hurt, the person in the parked Bel Air reportedly "broke" their leg.

Twitch streamer sees disturbing car accident, streaming community reacts

During a recent IRL stream in Los Angeles, Twitch streamer Nezst and his friend were left speechless when they saw a Prius speeding past them. A few moments later, they heard a loud thud and realized that the speeding vehicle had collided with a parked Chevrolet Bel Air, leaving the two streamers stunned.

The pair then walked up to the scene of the incident, showing viewers the two heavily damaged cars and the subsequent debris spread all over the area. Relevant pictures of the two cars involved in the accident can be seen here:

The speeding Prius was left in a wrecked state (Image via Twitch)

According to the streamer's VOD, the Chevrolet was parked in violation of traffic laws. Reportedly, the owners of the parked car were conducting a photo shoot with a model who sustained injuries from the collision. Here's another picture of the crash:

The crashed Bel Air that was reportedly parked illegally (Image via Twitch)

Following the crash, the Twitch streamer asserted:

"Guys, this is why you don't speed. Do not speed. This is what possibly could happen. Damn."

(Timestamp: 05:07:10)

The clip was shared on the popular livestream subreddit r/LivestreamFail, garnering plenty of concerned reactions.

Redditors then discussed which of the two car owners was at fault. According to most users, the speeding Prius was the guilty party, but others added that the Chevrolet shouldn't have been parked illegally:

Another user in the thread shared a similar opinion. According to them, the Prius was the first offender:

One user expressed that the Chevrolet owner would likely be held accountable for parking illegitimately, but also added that the Prius would potentially receive greater charges for driving recklessly:

Despite being a rather viral clip online, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and potential dangers that can arise on the roads, even in busy urban areas.

