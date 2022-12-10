How to get Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2017 in Need for Speed Unbound?

The Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2017 is an excellent sports car in the A+ tier that comes with a stock rating of 251 in Need for Speed Unbound. It has a top speed of 190 mph and an impressive acceleration that sees it go from 0 to 60 mph in only 3.8 seconds.

The vehicle has made its appearances in previous NFS games like Need for Speed Heat and Payback, so fans of the franchise will be familiar with how it drives. However, Unbound provides slightly different customization options for the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2017.

Unbound takes the franchise back to its roots, and players can enjoy a quick, action-packed narrative that focuses on intense races between characters. With over 143 cars on the roster and several customization options available, players will be able to spend a lot of time personalizing their vehicles. The Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2017 is a playable car that can be acquired by fulfilling a few simple requirements in Need for Speed Unbound.

The Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2017 is a great A+ tier ride in Need for Speed Unbound

The Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2017 can easily be acquired by following a few simple steps in Need for Speed Unbound. Players must meet the following criteria before unlocking the ride:

The Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2017 will be available for purchase after beating Qualifier 1 in the game's campaign.

Players must have $125,000 in their bank to purchase the vehicle once it gets unlocked. More currency will be required to add body kits and other customization items.

To acquire the vehicle in the online mode, players must finish first or second in over 20 A+ Playlists.

The car is a great option for early to mid-game races in Unbound. Once it is unlocked via the campaign, players will not have a hard time collecting the required currency to purchase the vehicle from dealerships. Furthermore, the car can get a boost in performance with additional upgrades. The online requirements to unlock it are also fairly straightforward.

The Grand Sport 2017 aims to be the middle ground between Corvette Stingray and the Z06, as it offers great handling and speed. The chassis shares a resemblance to the iconic Stingray design, and the engine is just as good. The car is great for beginners since it comes with immediate stopping power and is very responsive.

The Need for Speed franchise has never failed to disappoint fans with its intense campaign, and Unbound is the latest entry in their beloved arcade-racing series. Fans can take their favorite rides out on the streets of Lakeshore City. The game's fictional city is gorgeously designed and comes with a unique narrative for players to enjoy.

Need for Speed Unbound is available on Steam and Origin. Players can also get the Palace Edition of the game, which adds five new exotic vehicles.

