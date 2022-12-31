Twitch streamer Anirun achieved the impossible in Elden Ring by solely kicking Malenia to death in his attempt to clear the game without using any weapons. He had previously finished the main story with the same tactic in fifteen days, going viral for it too.

As expected, the attempt to kill Malenia, the blade of Miquella, was quite a long ordeal. Posting his victory over the optional boss on Twitter, Anirun revealed that it took him a whopping four hours to complete the successful attempt. Making it one of the longest Malenia battles ever.

Ainrun @Ainrun_ttv I kicked Elden Ring. This is probably the longest Malenia fight done, the entire successful attempt took around 4 hours. I kicked Elden Ring. This is probably the longest Malenia fight done, the entire successful attempt took around 4 hours. https://t.co/y4vCTLpEmP

The clip got even wider attention when it was shared by esporting personality Jake Lucky.

"This is so sick": Fans and online personalities commend Anirun for defeating Malenia by only kicking hardest boss in Elden Ring

FromSoftware games are known to give rise to these sorts of challenge runs, and their latest masterpiece, which incidentally won the Game of the Year award, has already had its share of "suffering runs."

Elden Ring fans might remember Twitch streamer MissMikkaa for her absurdly difficult challenge runs. She has gone viral several times for completing the game at rune level one, and, more recently, for using dance pads to play the game. Last week during the Souls Winter Charity Fest, she managed to defeat two Draconic Tree Sentinels while playing two games simultaneously on a controller and dance pad.

Anirun isn't far behind and has been posting clips of his Elden Ring runs too. Here is a clip of him defeating the Firegiant solely by kicking him to death for three hours straight:

Ainrun @Ainrun_ttv Merry Elden Ring Christmas I kicked firegiant for 3 hours Merry Elden Ring Christmas I kicked firegiant for 3 hours https://t.co/qR1NxEjrwt

For those wondering how to kick in the game, 'Kick' is an Ash of War that can be equipped to weapons or shields that allow players to then use a high kick that knocks back enemies. Do note that the damage it causes is minimal because the Ash of War's primary function is to break the enemy's stance, not deal damage. The ability can be bought from Knight Bernahl at the Warmaster's Shack.

Twitter reactions to Anirun kicking Malenia to death

Fans and gaming personalities were quite thrilled to see the streamer finish off Malenia in his kick-only run-through of the game. Here are some of the reactions left under his tweet:

Benjamin 🐜 @poopio_ @Ainrun_ttv This is so sick. I’m still struggling to get out of phase one at level 1. @Ainrun_ttv This is so sick. I’m still struggling to get out of phase one at level 1.

Arin @arinfightinibis @Ainrun_ttv Wait, like.. 4 hours of attempting it or 4 hours for literally one fight? @Ainrun_ttv Wait, like.. 4 hours of attempting it or 4 hours for literally one fight? 😳

Nico @dinossindgeil @Ainrun_ttv Well done Ainrun! I think your mom would be proud. @Ainrun_ttv Well done Ainrun! I think your mom would be proud.

A couple of Twitter users decided to troll the creator by claiming that using 'Kick' means he has used an Ash of War, which is magic and therefore made the game easy:

Make Up A Souls Guy @MakeSouls @Ainrun_ttv Honestly it is a well known fact that using ash of war makes this game trivial. Hit me up when he does a real challenge @Ainrun_ttv Honestly it is a well known fact that using ash of war makes this game trivial. Hit me up when he does a real challenge

Snake🇭🇳✝️ @CatholicRobin @Ainrun_ttv Ashes of war spam on the boss nothing new 🥱 @Ainrun_ttv Ashes of war spam on the boss nothing new 🥱

Ainrun @Ainrun_ttv FIRST WORLD'S BEST ELDEN RING ALL MAIN BOSSES NO-HIT IS OVERRRRRRR FIRST WORLD'S BEST ELDEN RING ALL MAIN BOSSES NO-HIT IS OVERRRRRRR https://t.co/LXAwLNAeWG

Anirun has previously attempted other highly difficult Elden Ring runs, such as the no-hit run back in August. Those interested can catch him doing more such challenges on his Twitch channel.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes