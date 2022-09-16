Twitch streamer DeanoBeano pulls off a 50-hit combo in Street Fighter using a musical instrument

Twitch streamer DeanoBeano has made headlines again after securing a 50-hit combo on Street Fighter. However, the fascinating aspect was that he used a modified recorder to control his actions.

The clip was shared on Twitter and has garnered over 3k likes and 800 retweets.

☯️🌻۞Dibs on Purple and Yellow Juri in SF6۞🌻☯️ @BigNastyKail Ya'll worried about a Hitbox this man pulling 50 hit combos on a RECORDER?! Ya'll worried about a Hitbox this man pulling 50 hit combos on a RECORDER?! https://t.co/mLHOFWgc3x

This isn't the first time he has pulled off astonishing moves using a musical instrument. Earlier this week, the streamer was seen sniping in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How does Twitch streamer DeanoBeano use the recorder?

In his COD clip, the streamer used whistling sounds from his recorder (which is a flute-shaped musical instrument) to trigger camera movements. As seen during the gameplay, he stalked his opponent from a distance and scoped them until he managed to get a headshot kill.

In the latest stream, he was trying to play Street Fighter through the recorder. In the short clip, DeanoBeano can be seen inflicting heavy damage against the AI-controlled opponent.

For those wondering how he devised such a unique method of playing games, the notes that he's performing are picked up by a microphone. From thereon, the program converts the audio into keyboard input.

He isn't a novice when it comes to playing games with musical instruments. The streamer has used various other instruments to play massive titles such as COD and Street Fighter. During a stream, he was seen playing the guitar to trigger controls in his game, while on another occasion, he used a bongo to play Warzone. The Twitch creator even went a step ahead for Jak and Dexter, utilizing an entire drum setup as a controller.

Fans react to the incredible clip

Fans have been gushing over DeanoBeano ever since his clips went viral. The Twitch streamer has also garnered a lot of subscribers courtesy of his unique playing style. Here are some of the reactions that were shared under the tweet:

l_lLTIMATE @l_lltimate @BigNastyKail Hey @ernestolopezjr this guy playing flute"box" everyday it's getting crazy first the dj box the toilet pc setup etc now this I wouldn't be surprised if someone use there TV remote at this point lol smh @BigNastyKail Hey @ernestolopezjr this guy playing flute"box" everyday it's getting crazy first the dj box the toilet pc setup etc now this I wouldn't be surprised if someone use there TV remote at this point lol smh https://t.co/hK9bubWzIV

Scion Storm @ScionStormTV @BigNastyKail Nah you just gotta say Gg when the Pied Piper sends you to the lobby. @BigNastyKail Nah you just gotta say Gg when the Pied Piper sends you to the lobby.

DapperDude @DapperDude8 @BigNastyKail Bro boutta be playing Hot Crossup Buns real soon @BigNastyKail Bro boutta be playing Hot Crossup Buns real soon

Abhishek Mallick @EloHellMorty @BigNastyKail the same dude destroy someone in Warzone recently I think @BigNastyKail the same dude destroy someone in Warzone recently I think

Pancake @TezcaPancakes @BigNastyKail Mans already got music for his combo montages @BigNastyKail Mans already got music for his combo montages

DeanoBeano is not the only streamer who has used a musical instrument to control a game. Earlier this year, musician and YouTuber Anna Ellsworth used a harp to play Elden Ring in a video titled "I beat Margit the Fell Omen with my harp!" Ellsworth also explained that she used different notes for various controls such as dodge and light attack.

