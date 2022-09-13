5 times xQc had the internet's attention in 2022

Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" is easily among the most recognizable names in the streaming community. With over 11.1 million followers and 76k subscribers on Twitch, Felix has well and truly conquered the streaming stage.

His fame has coincided with multiple newsworthy moments. Presently, the Canadian is the 6th most followed streamer on the Amazon-owned platform, only behind Ninja, Auronplay, Rubius, Ibai, and Tfue.

The self-proclaimed "Juicer" is no slouch when it comes to making headlines, be it through his epic gaming skills, controversial takes, or ludicrous gambling streams. With xQc gaining even more traction in 2022, here are five moments that brought him further into the limelight.

5 times xQc made the headlines in 2022

1) Argument with Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate has been among the most controversial figures so far in 2022. His opinions have often been termed as "derogatory" and "sexist," but the Anglo-American still holds a large number of fans. His views quickly spread across the internet, and xQc was among the influencers who criticized Tate.

In July 2022, Tate and Felix faced each other in a debate on Adin Ross' online stream. The duo went on to create a heated discussion between themselves. According to the Canadian, Tate's views were filled with fallacies such as claiming that women cannot drive. The entire debate went viral and garnered a lot of attention.

2) Participating in Mogul Money Live

xQc was among the many participants in Ludwig's Mogul Money Live event at the YouTube Theater at SoFi Stadium, California. It went on to become one of the most viewed streams on Ludwig's channel. As of today, the video has garnered over 2.1 million views, making it a smashing hit among fans.

The Canadian was certainly one of the factors for its huge success. Along with the Juicer, other streamers such as Pokimane, Sodapoppin, Mizkif and Sykkuno were also present among the contestants. Unfortunately for Felix, he crashed out in the first round of the competition.

3) Losing 170k in matter of seconds

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Just watched xQc lose $170,000 in a matter of 140 seconds of gambling and life really isn't real anymore Just watched xQc lose $170,000 in a matter of 140 seconds of gambling and life really isn't real anymore https://t.co/xO879sEUxE

Felix is no stranger to gambling on livestreams. In July 2022, the Canadian was seen trying out his hand on the popular gambling website Stake.com. While playing a virtual slot machine game, Hot Fiesta, on the website, the Juicer managed to rack up over $220k at one point.

However, much to the streamer's disappointment and shock, his luck appeared to have run out. In a matter of 140 seconds, his balance plummeted by thousands of dollars. By the end of the clip, he only had $57k in his account.

4) Debate with Greekgodx

Along with Andrew Tate, Dimitri "Greekgodx" was also among the most debatable individuals on the platform.

Earlier this year, Greekgodx was seen making some questionable remarks about gender roles and vaccinations, resulting in his ban from the purple platform. Following the suspension, xQc decided to invite the streamer to his livestream to have a discussion.

While streaming, the pair exchanged verbal blows at each other for their individual stances. Dimitri's refusal to visit doctors or take vaccinations was met with bewilderment from xQc's side. The entire discourse can be found on the latter's channel.

5) Showing off his new house in Quebec

According to The Loadout, Felix is expected to be earning over $750k each month before tax. It appears that the Canadian has put the money into use and bought himself a brand new house in Quebec, his home town. In a stream in August, the streamer gave a brief room and setup tour.

His multi-million dollar house was installed with automated windows and drapes. He also showed off his 50-inch LED TV, giant projector, and super computer. Fans were left dazed by the state-of-the-art technology that was present in his new house.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan