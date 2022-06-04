Twitch streamer draws DrDisrespect while live to see whether he would get banned, completes the drawing

DrDisrespect's ban from Twitch is still an unsolved mystery of sorts in the streaming community. The creator was one of the biggest streamers on the platform when he inexplicably received a permanent ban back in the summer of 2020.

Needless to say, despite this, he is still one of the most beloved figures in the streaming community, and Hashtagmatt is the newest streamer to pay tribute to the Doc.

Read on to find out more about the artist who has made an excellent portrait of DrDisrespect in his natural look and how fans are reacting to the same.

Twitch streamer draws DrDisrespect while live, scared he would get banned

Following his Twitch ban, Herschel "DrDisrespect" returned to streaming on YouTube Gaming. He has now amassed nearly four million followers on the platform as well. It should be noted that he had 4.5 million followers on Twitch before his ban, so it has taken the streamer nearly two years to get back to his former stature.

Although the legal dispute between the Doc and Twitch is over, streamers are often scared that they might get banned for mentioning him on stream or other similar acts. Fans were excited to see how Hashtagmatt's bold move turned out when he started the drawing stream.

DrDisrespect's massive fanbase was quick to appreciate the artist's work, with many of them using some hilarious GIFs of the Doc himself to express their appreciation.

A user even suggested that Matt should be added to the design team for the creator's upcoming game.

The creator also uploaded a timelapse of the video to his Twitter account. The video was later shared widely after some news outlets re-shared it on social media. One user had a quippy response to a worry among viewers that Matt would get banned.

Fallen @the1234fallen @JakeSucky i mean it only took 21 seconds, too quick for a liveban

The long-standing debate around how Twitch management arbitrarily seems to be handing out bans was invoked again as fans discussed the absurdity of an artist being scared to make a portrait of a streamer he likes. Amid intense discussions, many fans pointed out that it might be too soon to celebrate Matt not getting a ban.

Matt is a GFX designer/Artist/Streamer who goes by the name of Hastagmatt online. While he predominantly hosts art streams on his channel, games like Fortnite and Realm Royale can also be seen on the Champions Club member's Twitch handle.

