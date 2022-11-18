Twitch streamer DSKoopa's gaming store gets robbed on livestream

Twitch streamer Cody "DSKoopa" is no stranger when it comes to facing shoplifters and miscreants, especially when his retro gaming store, Pink Gorilla, LLC., is involved. For those who are unaware, the streamer runs a store in Seattle, Washington, that specializes in gaming-related items such as merchandise, trading cards, consoles, games, and memorabilia.

In a recent stream on his channel, DSKoopa was faced with yet another problematic situation of a person trying to steal from his store. Footage of him chasing the perpetrator was clipped and circulated across the internet. It should be noted that this is not the first time that the streamer has faced such an incident.

DSKoopa's Pink Gorilla store gets robbed by a shoplifter, customers are left perplexed

In his latest stream, DSKoopa was seen encountering yet another shoplifter in the act of stealing. The entire sequence of events was recorded and livestreamed to hundreds of viewers at the time of the incident. While Cody was dealing with a customer at the counter, a seemingly inconspicuous individual was seen surveying the racks present in the store.

(Timestamp: 2:25:40)

At several intervals, the streamer was seen scanning the rest of the customers to check if there was any suspicious activity going on. Moments later, Cody exclaimed:

"Hey, guys, welcome in!"

The very next second, he understood what was going on. He was seen chasing after the perpetrator, who ran straight out of the store. As of now, it's unclear if there was more than one shoplifter.

The item(s) that were stolen from Cody's shop are yet to be confirmed and the identity of the shoplifter has not been revealed.

Not the first shoplifting incident DSKoopa has seen

As mentioned earlier, Cody has dealt with a similar situation in his store before. In June 2022, the streamer caught an individual trying to grab items from his store after breaking the storage glass.

Fortunately, Cody was able to tackle the shoplifter and retrieve the items that the latter had attempted to steal.

Fans react to the shoplifting incident

The clip made its way to the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which garnered a handful of comments. Seeing the entire sequence unfold before the stream, a few users were critical of the city of Seattle. Here are some of the comments:

Shortly after, the streamer returned empty-handed after trying to chase the culprit(s) down. It remains to be seen if DSKoopa will get back his lost items.

