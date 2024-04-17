Twitch streamer Duke Dennis hints at getting Jordan sponsorship like fellow AMP member Agent 00

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Duke Dennis has hinted that he has also received a sponsorship deal from Jordan like fellow AMP (Any Means Possible) member Din "Agent 00". On June 16 Din went live on Twitch to reveal that he has signed a deal with the brand, going on to claim that Dennis will also be with him at the upcoming Jordan Brand Classic basketball match on April 21.

It appears that like Agent 00, Duke Dennis has also signed a contract with them and will be at the high school match featuring the top young players of this season. Although not explicitly telling his audience the name of the company, on his most recent broadcast on Twitch he mimed the brand logo of Jordan by putting his hands up in the air after claiming that he had landed a great sponsorship:

"I got a really dope sponsorship. You all wondering who it is? (mimes the logo and laughs)"

"Who would have thought": Duke Dennis insinuates he got a sponsorship deal with Jordan

Duke Dennis went live for about two hours on June 16, and while talking to his audience, stated that he had received a "dope sponsorship." As mentioned, he did not mention the name of the brand, but considering how his fellow AMP member and friend Agent 00 had already revealed getting a Jordan partnership, all Dennis had to do was mime the iconic Jumpman logo for his chat to get excited for him.

Duke Dennis was quite ecstatic with the news himself and noted how he could not believe that he had snagged such a deal for himself having grown up as he has:

"That is crazy as f**k ni**a. No cap, that is fire. Who would have thought that the boy from goddamn DeeBlock, from City Heights South Carolina?"

The streamer calmed himself, however, and noted that he would have to continue working hard as he becomes more and more successful in life:

"Let's lock in Duke, let's continue to work hard, continue to work hard."

The popular Twitch streamer, who has amassed over two million followers on the platform, was fired up to have gotten the deal, and if Agent 00's words are true, will be accompanying his friend to New York this coming weekend for the Jordan Brand Classic Match.

