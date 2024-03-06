Michael Jordan's son gives thumbs up to Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG after passing rigorous six-day wear test

Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, has put the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG shoes through the ringer over the past six days. After taking the shoes on a six-day wear test, he has officially given the classic shoes his stamp of approval. Michael Jordan's son, Marcus, posted a series of photos and videos of both he and others wearing the shoes, drawing attention from fans.

So far, the shoes haven't appeared on the Trophy Room store website, or the Trophy Room Store Instagram account. This has resulted in questions about when the shoes will be made available, and when they will be added to the popular site.

The site is dedicated to providing customers with a unique shopping experience, with shoes, apparel, and accessories all available both in-store and online. While some sites like GOAT and Kixify feature highly marked-up sneakers, Trophy Room does nothing of the sort.

As the site indicates, Michael Jordan has a room in his house called the Trophy Room, where get-togethers were held. As the site explains, the trophy room in Michael Jordan's house was more than just a museum of his achievements. As such, Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, has taken inspiration for his store.

Check out some photos of Marcus Jordan wearing the Jordan 1 Lows from his Instagram story below.

@HeirMJ523 Instagram story

Michael Jordan's son shows off unrelesed Jordan Brand samples

As the founder of Trophy Room, Marcus Jordan finds himself entrenched within the sneaker game. With fashion, and the brand, at the forefront of his business endeavors, Marcus recently showed off some unreleased shoes.

During an episode of Full Size Run with Complex from back in December, Marcus showed off some unreleased Jordan brand shoes. While some have remained under wraps, with little to no information regarding a potential release, others, such as the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG made appearances in the video.

In addition to the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG shoes seen on Marcus Jordan's Instagram, he also showed off another similar colorway. From the sounds of things, the plan is to release both of the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG colorways soon.

With that being said, some of the other pairs seen in the video, such as a gold-accented pair of the traditional Air Jordan shoes have yet to receive release updates. Whether this means they will remain unreleased, or will be announced at a later day is unknown at this time.

Check out the footage of the episode below.