Twitch streamer encounters a person getting assaulted for seemingly being "too loud" in Burger King

During his Twitch stream on May 27, Swedish-based Twitch streamer, GFysik, captured a rather violent act. While streaming from a Burger King outlet in Sweden, the streamer witnessed one customer brutishly slap another individual for being "too loud" in the eatery.

While the details of the incident remain unclear due to the language barrier, it seems that during the stream, a young man was attempting to get someone's attention or calling out, followed by another individual from a few rows ahead approaching them and violently slapping one of the individuals. The entire incident was caught on camera:

Twitch streamer records a violent public disturbance, streaming community reacts

Swedish-based Twitch streamer, GFysik, with approximately 500 followers, documented a highly viral incident when he captured a stranger physically assaulting another individual at a Burger King outlet in Sweden during the IRL stream.

The streamer positioned the camera to face himself, unknowingly capturing the entire commotion that unfolded behind his back. Seated directly behind him were two young individuals, one of whom repeatedly called out "Sara" a few times. This provoked a reaction from the stranger, leading to a dialogue exchange between the stranger and the two boys.

Moments later, the stranger approached their table and, within a few seconds, delivered a brutal slap to the face of one of the boys. Swiftly, another person intervened and took the aggressor away. However, the aggressor returned a few moments later and engaged in another heated exchange with the two boys, but this time, no physical violence was involved.

The post was naturally shared on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, generating a significant amount of reactions and engagement from the community. One of the top comments in the thread pointed out that different cultures have different social norms:

In response to the above comment, another member said:

The post was shared a second time on the LSF subreddit. One of the comments had a rough translation of the incident:

The victim allegedly had retorted by stating to report to the police:

Here are some of the other reactions:

Despite the violent incident, the Twitch streamer remained uninvolved, but he adjusted his camera to capture a better angle of the commotion unfolding.

