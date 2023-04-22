Twitch streamer gets banned after shooting his cameraman with an arrow, online community reacts

Twitch streamer Reice "OfficialDuckStudios" has been banned from the platform after he shot his cameraman, Joey, with an arrow on-stream while testing whether the arrow would pass through a door. One video clip of the incident, which has since been removed, ended just as the arrow hit Joey. A subsequent clip showed the cameraman bleeding from his abdomen.

The streamer is yet to respond to the ban, but members of the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail have been discussing the matter in earnest and expressing their concerns.

Redditors criticize Twitch streamer for injuring cameraman

Twitch streamer OfficialDuckStudios has had his channel temporarily suspended after attempting a perilous stunt with a crossbow. It's important to note that using weapons that have the potential to physically harm others is against Twitch's streaming guidelines. The Terms of Service (ToS) states:

"You may not show or promote [content warning]: Attempts or threats to physically harm or kill others. Attempts or threats to hack, dox, DDOS, or SWAT others. Use of weapons to physically threaten, intimidate, harm, or kill others."

The clip of the incident and the subsequent news of the ban sparked critical comments online in regard to the Twitch streamer.

One user pointed out that crossbows can be even more fatal than guns in certain situations. He addressed the severity of the danger that the Twitch streamer's stunt posed:

Some referenced a similar tragic incident. A stunt went horribly wrong and resulted in the death of a YouTuber:

One user pointed out that the streamer's actions appear to be a deliberate attempt to test the limits of ToS:

It is possible that the individuals involved in the incident were under the influence of alcohol at the time. One Redditor condemned the recklessness and reiterated the importance of responsible behavior:

Several users criticized the callousness of the streamer and expressed their support for the ban imposed by Twitch:

While it is fortunate that the cameraman did not face any life-threatening injuries, the incident underscores the need for individuals to prioritize safety above all else.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes