Watch: American Twitch streamer gets gun pulled on him by friend at the end of stream

At the end of a court stream by Twitch streamer Jake “Weest,” one of his two friends in the stream wound up pulling a gun on him. Though the gun was airsoft or otherwise fake, it was still a bold way to end a stream. Shortly after the gun was pulled on Weest, the stream cut off abruptly.

Twitch streamer Weest ends the stream in a cryptic manner

Weest recently held court on the platform to offer people banned by him a chance to get unbanned. This applied to all social media, from Reddit, Twitch, and even Twitter. Banned users had a chance if the rest of the chat agreed they should be unbanned.

“We’re just gonna head out. Court’s adjourned. Thank you all for attending the stream.”

However, at the end of the stream, one of the other people on camera with him pulled what, at the time, looked like a real gun. The other person cocked the gun, making a plastic clicking sound.

“End the stream. End it.”

The Twitch streamer looked genuinely shocked as the gun was pointed at him. Seeming concerned, he slowly turned to try and face the other person in the shot, who had his face hidden with a cap, sunglasses and mask.

“That is not the nerf gun.”

Again, another person told the streamer to end the broadcast with a gun pointed directly at him. The masked person only briefly had their finger on the trigger before realizing what they were doing and moving it.

When asked where he got the gun, the gun wielder said it was from a case downstairs. The Twitch streamer wondered if there was anything in the gun.

“I mean, my finger’s not on the trigger.”

When asked why he was doing this, the masked person said they didn’t know, and the stream ended. At the start, some fans noted a “The gun is fake” image, but that could have been about the nerf gun used in the broadcast.

Reddit discusses gun stunt on Twitch streamer’s broadcast

Some were quick to point out on Reddit that it was a fake gun, likely airsoft, judging by the plastic click sound it made when cocked. Others said it was a joke done by the streamers, or at least by the third party who held the gun.

One person found the act commendable. Considering all of the gun violence that has plagued America lately, another user said it was a terrible thing to joke about. Especially given the recent news from Texas.

Some discussed the disclaimer at the beginning of the stream, convinced they didn’t make that for a nerf gun, and staged the whole event. The disclaimer showed up, so people don't call the police.

One responder was a fan of the Twitch streamer and said they showed up about a half-hour before the clip occurred. They weren’t aware of the nerf gun or the disclaimer, like many.

Whether it was a joke, at least one Redditor said that a ban might be coming.

The channel remains unbanned, but stunts like this are likely something Twitch will take seriously. Since it involves a potential act of violence/harm, the platform might not want such content to be published.

