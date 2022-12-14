Twitch streamer JustaMinx reveals getting 'spiked', fans react

Irish Twitch streamer and YouTuber Becca "JustaMinx" took to her alternate Twitter account to reveal a disturbing account of an outing that she had last night (December 13). She posted a series of tweets that included snippets of herself interacting with security personnel from a str*p club in Los Angeles.
She recounted that she had to take recourse in staying inside the establishment even though they were closed, due to a "weirdo" following her. Earlier today, Becca gave a brief update, stating that her drink was "spiked" by the person attempting to follow her.
JustaMinx reveals being followed by a stranger, says the club does not want to cooperate
JustaMinx shared a series of tweets yesterday, detailing her disturbing experience while visiting a local str*p club. The streamer revealed that she was being stalked by a stranger who was trying to share an Uber ride with her.
Minx posted a tweet where she was seen gesturing to the security guard to find a way out of the inconvenient situation. She posted:
"im losing it over me asking and hinting at security to find my way out (cont)"
She continued her thread by posting a second video where she shared a brief conversation with the security guard, who was urging her to exit the building despite her appeals. She wrote:
"pov: ur a bitch a** security thats tryna kick someone out when they don't wanna leave cuz there's a weirdo following them"
She posted a third video where she recorded the stalker, attempting to coax her into letting her share the Uber ride with him. She also revealed through her caption that security personnel were not convinced of her account.
She also shared a screenshot of her conversation with her mother. By her own admission, she is unaware of the perpetrator. She also recounted that the club has not assisted her or provided her with any clarity.
Explaining the effects, she shared this as well:
Fans react to JustaMinx's disturbing story
Although her statements were mostly disjointed since she was in a state of insobriety, fans responded to her story by reminding JustaMinx to get the adequate help required in such situations.
Here are some of the reactions from fans:
Being a female streamer can often be challenging, especially when one is outdoors. JustaMinx's account was a brief reminder of the problematic social pattern that many like Becca have to face on a daily basis.
Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.