Twitch streamer JustaMinx reveals getting 'spiked', fans react

Irish Twitch streamer and YouTuber Becca "JustaMinx" took to her alternate Twitter account to reveal a disturbing account of an outing that she had last night (December 13). She posted a series of tweets that included snippets of herself interacting with security personnel from a str*p club in Los Angeles.

She recounted that she had to take recourse in staying inside the establishment even though they were closed, due to a "weirdo" following her. Earlier today, Becca gave a brief update, stating that her drink was "spiked" by the person attempting to follow her.

minx @MinxMore so it turns out i was spiked last night so it turns out i was spiked last night

JustaMinx reveals being followed by a stranger, says the club does not want to cooperate

JustaMinx shared a series of tweets yesterday, detailing her disturbing experience while visiting a local str*p club. The streamer revealed that she was being stalked by a stranger who was trying to share an Uber ride with her.

minx @MinxMore "ask security i dont fucking know" "ask security i dont fucking know" 😭😭😭 https://t.co/6swxOXBlnn

Minx posted a tweet where she was seen gesturing to the security guard to find a way out of the inconvenient situation. She posted:

"im losing it over me asking and hinting at security to find my way out (cont)"

minx @MinxMore im losing it over me asking and hinting at security to find my way out (cont) im losing it over me asking and hinting at security to find my way out (cont) https://t.co/gHBaCf4yER

She continued her thread by posting a second video where she shared a brief conversation with the security guard, who was urging her to exit the building despite her appeals. She wrote:

"pov: ur a bitch a** security thats tryna kick someone out when they don't wanna leave cuz there's a weirdo following them"

minx @MinxMore pov: ur a bitch ass security thats tryna kick someone out when they don't wanna leave cuz there's a weirdo following them pov: ur a bitch ass security thats tryna kick someone out when they don't wanna leave cuz there's a weirdo following them https://t.co/sejTblcxhl

She posted a third video where she recorded the stalker, attempting to coax her into letting her share the Uber ride with him. She also revealed through her caption that security personnel were not convinced of her account.

minx @MinxMore what's upsetting is the security didn't believe me and then he followed me to my uber what's upsetting is the security didn't believe me and then he followed me to my uber https://t.co/ThrPGFBOw6

She also shared a screenshot of her conversation with her mother. By her own admission, she is unaware of the perpetrator. She also recounted that the club has not assisted her or provided her with any clarity.

Becca's WhatsApp exchanges with her mother (Image via Twitter)

Explaining the effects, she shared this as well:

minx @MinxMore @beeefJuice ive had many hangovers, nothing like this. i thought i was about to have a seizure. i was in and out of it. i still am lmao. i called the place and they 'don't remember the dude' @beeefJuice ive had many hangovers, nothing like this. i thought i was about to have a seizure. i was in and out of it. i still am lmao. i called the place and they 'don't remember the dude'

Fans react to JustaMinx's disturbing story

Although her statements were mostly disjointed since she was in a state of insobriety, fans responded to her story by reminding JustaMinx to get the adequate help required in such situations.

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

JC/Toby 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ @JCTheDuck14 @MinxMore Oh my god. I really hope you are okay minx. Sending my love. @MinxMore Oh my god. I really hope you are okay minx. Sending my love.

Beth ☮️ @berightbeth @MinxMore Go to a doctor and ask for a drug test so they can narrow down what you were drugged with and make sure you don’t need treatment for it! @MinxMore Go to a doctor and ask for a drug test so they can narrow down what you were drugged with and make sure you don’t need treatment for it! ♥️♥️

alyssa :D @astergobrr @MinxMore definitely go to the hospital to find out what you were spiked with and approach the bar with that information (they’d prolly just ignore you if you just say that someone spiked u, as unfair as that is) if the bar doesn’t do smth, contact nearby authorities @MinxMore definitely go to the hospital to find out what you were spiked with and approach the bar with that information (they’d prolly just ignore you if you just say that someone spiked u, as unfair as that is) if the bar doesn’t do smth, contact nearby authorities

crissycrossgaming @crissycrossgmin @MinxMore I think it normally takes anywhere from 12-72 hours to wear off, took me a bit over a full day to stop feeling the effects. It depends a bit on what they used though, if it’s stronger or just different then it might take longer. Hope you’re ok @MinxMore I think it normally takes anywhere from 12-72 hours to wear off, took me a bit over a full day to stop feeling the effects. It depends a bit on what they used though, if it’s stronger or just different then it might take longer. Hope you’re ok

Valkyrie #BlackAutisticLivesMatter 🏴‍☠️🎃👻 @xxSailorUranus @MinxMore Sweetie, please go to the hospital or your doctor tomorrow (if you have one). They can test you for "trauma" (I'm pretty sure this part is time sensitive as bruising can fade) and IV fluids will help flush your system. I'm so sorry. 🖤 @MinxMore Sweetie, please go to the hospital or your doctor tomorrow (if you have one). They can test you for "trauma" (I'm pretty sure this part is time sensitive as bruising can fade) and IV fluids will help flush your system. I'm so sorry. 🖤

Midgard Greenery 🇺🇸🔞 @Midgardgreenery @MinxMore 100% agree with go to the hospital they can do blood tests to determine what was used, knowing that they should be able to treat the symptoms, and you can use that information at the club to get video footage and potentially try to press charges @MinxMore 100% agree with go to the hospital they can do blood tests to determine what was used, knowing that they should be able to treat the symptoms, and you can use that information at the club to get video footage and potentially try to press charges

Puffin @PuffinOnATree @MinxMore shout out to the uber driver for defusing in a good way and getting out quick. i hope he was good for the rest of the drive and everything else is okay @MinxMore shout out to the uber driver for defusing in a good way and getting out quick. i hope he was good for the rest of the drive and everything else is okay

Being a female streamer can often be challenging, especially when one is outdoors. JustaMinx's account was a brief reminder of the problematic social pattern that many like Becca have to face on a daily basis.

