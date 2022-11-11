"We aren't sure if the last people reported me" - JustaMinx reveals Airbnb has banned her account following a recent home break-in

Twitch streamer Rebecca "JustaMinx" took to her alternate Twitter account @MinxMore to update the community following a recent home break-in.
Earlier this month, she stated that she found someone sleeping under her house and later discovered a "drug den." She immediately called the police and began searching for her missing pets.
A week after the incident, JustaMinx revealed that Airbnb had banned her account and that she was looking for a new place to live. When a community member asked why Airbnb had suspended her, the Irish personality responded:
Justaminx updates the community following a recent home break-in, says Airbnb is not letting her book anywhere within a 300 kilometer radius
On November 4, JustaMinx posted a series of tweets stating that she found someone sleeping under the house she was living at:
The following day, Rebecca revealed that the home invaders were back at the house while she was sending her family back:
Eight days later, the 26-year-old tweeted that she had a lot of information to share with the community and hoped to be able to do so in the near future:
Earlier today, on November 11, the Twitch streamer took to her alternate handle once again to reveal that she had been banned from Airbnb. She expressed gratitude to those who assisted her in looking for new housing and caring for her pets. She stated:
"Finding a new place and moving again has been stressful. Especially with not being able to get a refund on the current house I'm in, and Airbnb banning my account and not letting me book anywhere in [a] 300km radius. Grateful for my friends helping me look and taking in my kitties."
Rebecca also mentioned that she would update the community via a livestream once she had settled in a more secure location:
Fans react to the streamer's update
More than 38 fans reacted to JustaMinx's most recent update, and one Twitter user suggested that the streamer file a dispute with her credit card company if she paid for the Airbnb with a credit card:
Another Twitter user questioned the online marketplace's actions:
Here are some more relevant fan reactions:
JustaMinx is a well-known internet personality and former OpTic Gaming content creator. She began her online career in 2018 and currently has over two million followers on her Twitch channel.
