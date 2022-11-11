"We aren't sure if the last people reported me" - JustaMinx reveals Airbnb has banned her account following a recent home break-in

Twitch streamer Rebecca "JustaMinx" took to her alternate Twitter account @MinxMore to update the community following a recent home break-in.

Earlier this month, she stated that she found someone sleeping under her house and later discovered a "drug den." She immediately called the police and began searching for her missing pets.

A week after the incident, JustaMinx revealed that Airbnb had banned her account and that she was looking for a new place to live. When a community member asked why Airbnb had suspended her, the Irish personality responded:

minx @MinxMore @nydtqkftp we aren't sure if the last people reported me. they just blocked it and when i called they didn't know why. just said i'm a risk lmao @nydtqkftp we aren't sure if the last people reported me. they just blocked it and when i called they didn't know why. just said i'm a risk lmao

Justaminx updates the community following a recent home break-in, says Airbnb is not letting her book anywhere within a 300 kilometer radius

On November 4, JustaMinx posted a series of tweets stating that she found someone sleeping under the house she was living at:

minx @MinxMore a man has been sleeping under the house im going to throw up a man has been sleeping under the house im going to throw up

The following day, Rebecca revealed that the home invaders were back at the house while she was sending her family back:

minx @MinxMore im trying to send my family home but they came back with gloves and recorded the whole house im trying to send my family home but they came back with gloves and recorded the whole house

Eight days later, the 26-year-old tweeted that she had a lot of information to share with the community and hoped to be able to do so in the near future:

The Twitch streamer shared an update on November 8, 2022 (Image via Twitter)

Earlier today, on November 11, the Twitch streamer took to her alternate handle once again to reveal that she had been banned from Airbnb. She expressed gratitude to those who assisted her in looking for new housing and caring for her pets. She stated:

"Finding a new place and moving again has been stressful. Especially with not being able to get a refund on the current house I'm in, and Airbnb banning my account and not letting me book anywhere in [a] 300km radius. Grateful for my friends helping me look and taking in my kitties."

minx @MinxMore

grateful for my friends helping me look and taking in my kitties finding a new place and moving again has been stressful. especially with not being able to get a refund on the current house im in and airbnb banning my account and not letting me book anywhere in 300km radiusgrateful for my friends helping me look and taking in my kitties finding a new place and moving again has been stressful. especially with not being able to get a refund on the current house im in and airbnb banning my account and not letting me book anywhere in 300km radius grateful for my friends helping me look and taking in my kitties 🙏

Rebecca also mentioned that she would update the community via a livestream once she had settled in a more secure location:

minx @MinxMore also trying to get my taxes in on time with all this and not having my pc is not helping



once im settled into a safer place i'll update the situation on stream also trying to get my taxes in on time with all this and not having my pc is not helpingonce im settled into a safer place i'll update the situation on stream

Fans react to the streamer's update

More than 38 fans reacted to JustaMinx's most recent update, and one Twitter user suggested that the streamer file a dispute with her credit card company if she paid for the Airbnb with a credit card:

Twitter user reacts to the streamer's update (Image via Twitter)

Another Twitter user questioned the online marketplace's actions:

L𝝷serPr𝝷 @L0serPr0 @MinxMore The banned you for wanting to leave because it got broken into? @MinxMore The banned you for wanting to leave because it got broken into?

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

ash⎷ @Sappyswifey

:(

Love you lots. @MinxMore Awh, omg, I feel so bad. I really hope you move in somewhere soon.:(Love you lots. @MinxMore Awh, omg, I feel so bad. I really hope you move in somewhere soon.:(Love you lots. 💗💗💗

Antony Parker @Antzy28

Glad you're moving away from that last Airbnb and glad you're friends have taken in you're kitties too.

Wow, hope you do get you're money back.. Damn that drug airbnb den..

Take care and keep safe Minx and hope you find new place soon.. @MinxMore Hi Minx.Glad you're moving away from that last Airbnb and glad you're friends have taken in you're kitties too.Wow, hope you do get you're money back.. Damn that drug airbnb den..Take care and keep safe Minx and hope you find new place soon.. @MinxMore Hi Minx.Glad you're moving away from that last Airbnb and glad you're friends have taken in you're kitties too.Wow, hope you do get you're money back.. Damn that drug airbnb den..Take care and keep safe Minx and hope you find new place soon..❤

Keith @keith4032 @MinxMore how can you find a drug den under your house and not get a refund @MinxMore how can you find a drug den under your house and not get a refund 😂

JustaMinx is a well-known internet personality and former OpTic Gaming content creator. She began her online career in 2018 and currently has over two million followers on her Twitch channel.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes