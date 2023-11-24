Twitch streamer Mizkif bought a Texas Highway billboard after getting Emiru killed in hardcore World of Warcraft

Matthew 'Mizkif' is an American Twitch streamer well known for his Just Chatting streams and also for playing a variety of games like World of Warcraft (WoW), Super Mario, Minecraft, etc. He is known to play WoW with popular influencer and cosplayer Emiru as a tank-healer duo. The duo was around level 40 on WoW Classic Hardcore mode when they suffered their second death in the game.

In a recent stream on November 23, Mizkif was watching Asmongold reacting to the clip of his and Emiru's death while Asmongold pointed out why it was Mizkif's fault. Later in the stream, Mizkif asked his chat if they wanted to see his punishment for getting Emiru killed and showed a video of a billboard on Texas Highway that he purchased.

"It will happen again": Users comment on Mizkif buying a billboard after getting Emiru killed

The clip of their second WoW death went viral on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, and many viewers commented under the thread that, being a tank and healer duo, they shouldn't have died. Many even blamed Mizkif's ADHD (Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder).

The streamer later showed the Texas Highway Billboard video on stream and read it out to his audience:

"My friend died because of my ADHD. Don't let this happen to you."

He also asked his viewers not to call the number on the board and said that it was indeed real:

"Don't call that number by the way. Don't call it. Yup, that's what I did as my punishment. It is a sign on the highway in Texas. You can drive by it if you want."

The clip of this moment got posted on the subreddit r/LiveStreamFail and went viral. One user commented that soon Mizkif would have to do this for all the billboards, as it would definitely happen again:

Another user sarcastically asked how you could scale up the level of the punishment after buying a billboard:

This user thought that the gesture was a good laugh:

One user even tried calling the number on the billboard and advised others not to do so:

This Reddit user thought that the billboard ad could trigger a non-medicated ADHD person:

Mizkif also recently got involved in the Pokimane cookie controversy by commenting on Myna Snacks during his stream on November 22. The popular streamer Imane 'Pokimane' also collaborated with Miz to play WoW Classic Hardcore on their streams. Mizkif has 2.1M followers on Twitch and is ranked 34 with an average of 22K viewers.