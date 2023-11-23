"I'm a man, I'm not going to get any hate": Mizkif jokingly calls Pokimane "problem" amid Myna Snacks' price controversy

Popular internet personality Matthew "Mizkif" connected with Imane "Pokimane" via Twitch chat on November 22, 2023. During their conversation, Pokimane joked that she would be free to collaborate with Mizkif "after Church," as she needed to "repent" for her recent "broke boy" joke. A few moments later, the Austin, Texas-based content creator made a lighthearted remark and referred to Imane as the "problem."

Later in the livestream, Mizkif made a sarcastic comment, saying:

"(Mizif reads Pokimane's Twitch chat comment in which she wrote, 'Miz, relax before they get you') Who? Poki, I'm a man, I'm not going to get any hate. I can say broke boy all I want. You're the problem. Watch, ready? I'll call to my chat poor right now. Chat, you're broke. Okay? You're poor. You should probably get a job and you should probably stop watching Twitch, and you should probably... make an OnlyF**s."

"You made a luxury brand, there is nothing wrong with it" - Mizkif gives his take on the Myna Snacks' pricing controversy while talking with Pokimane

Timestamp: 01:09:15

Mizkif invited Pokimane to play World of Warcraft at the one-hour mark of the livestream, stating that he planned on teaching Emily "ExtraEmily" how to play the MMORPG. He elaborated:

"But, yeah, Poki, come over. Or Poki, do you want to play WoW with me on Sunday? I'm playing with ExtraEmily on Sunday and I'm teaching her WoW, and it's going to be torture. So, I will also play with you and then we can probably do a dungeon."

The OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder agreed to play WoW with Matthew. Here's what she wrote in the Twitch chat:

"Let me ask my secretary. She said yes. I'm free after Church. I need to repent for my broke boy joke."

In response to Imane writing that she needed to "repent" for the "broke boy" comment, Mizkif stated that Myna Snacks is a "luxury brand" and that the Twitch star did "nothing wrong" by creating it.

He added:

"No, honestly, Poki - you need to repent because your broke boy joke wasn't good enough. You needed to say more. I'll be real with you. Like, you made a luxury brand, there's nothing wrong with it. Me and Nick Polom (Twitch streamer Nmplol) are buying out your entire stock. Okay? I already said to my chat - I'm buying a 100 f**king bags of cookies tomorrow because I want to show off how much money I really have."

Fans react to the streamers' clip

Pokimane and Mizkif's conversation sparked a heated discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some of the most pertinent responses were along these lines:

Comment byu/Massive_Target from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Massive_Target from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Massive_Target from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Massive_Target from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Expand Tweet

For those out of the loop, Pokimane received backlash after referring to a Twitch chatter as a "broke boy" who expressed disapproval of Myna Snacks' $28 price tag. The content creator eventually apologized, claiming that the remark was intended as a "joke." She went on to say that the company would consider pricing to make it "as affordable as possible."