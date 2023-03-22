Twitch streamer MOONMOON claims he got a NetzDG complaint after he said "all German levels suck" in Super Mario Maker 2

In a recent livestream, Twitch streamer Jesse "MOONMOON" revealed that he had received a complaint from The Network Enforcement Act (NetzDG) for being critical of German Super Mario Maker levels.

For those unaware, NetzDG is a German law that mandates social networks with over two million registered German users to enable reporting of content that falls under certain sections of the German Criminal Code. This includes VODs, clips, and chat messages.

The streamer ranted at the game by saying:

"All German levels suck in Mario Maker 2."

Twitch streamer MOONMOON receives a NetzDG complaint from a German viewer

MOONMOON recently received a complaint from a German user who was offended by his comments about German levels in Mario Maker 2. Detailing his account, he said:

"I got a NetzDG complaint. You guys know what that is? It's the name of the legislation in Germany that regulates the internet. I'm not 100% on what it's on."

(Timestamp: 03:36:14)

He further explained that certain online activities are blacklisted by German law:

"Essentially, you can't do certain things. I got my first one and I think someone from Germany was offended that I said 'All German levels suck in Mario Maker 2,' which they do and you're about to see that is the case."

He stated that he had received an update about the complaint through an email. Although an email is usually a regular form of warning, in many cases if the content violates the German Criminal Code listed in NetzDG, the creator may be blocked from being viewed in Germany.

Readers should note that the NetzDG Act is only accessible to people living in Germany.

Reddit users react to the NetzDG complaint involving MoonMoon

Community members of the popular livestreaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail provided their opinions on the streamer's unusual complaint. Fans took to the reply section to share their troll-worthy comments while also recognizing that the complaint was silly in nature. Here are some of the top reactions:

Fans react to the NetzDG report (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Beginning his online career in 2016, MOONMOON is an American variety streamer on Twitch with over 1.1 million followers at the time of writing this article. Aside from Super Mario, Jesse enjoys games like I Wanna Be The Boshy, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and Daddy Dating Sim, among others.

