Twitch streamer Nadia accused Call of Duty of not inviting her to COD Next because of "bikini pics"

Twitch streamer Nadia Amine recently accused Activision of showcasing double standards by not inviting her to the upcoming COD Next event for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. The creator made a name for herself as a proficient COD streamer and has been invited to official events before but was passed over on this occasion.

In a now-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter, Nadia accused Call of Duty of not inviting her because she had recently started posting "bikini pics." While she has been doing more provocative content in the recent past, she mentioned having refrained from posting nude content. Furthermore, she uploaded screenshots of social media posts from popular creators, such as Tfue, Aydan, and Swagg, where they are in "revealing" clothing.

Describing the fact that she was denied an invite to COD Next as double standards, the Twitch streamer wrote that Activision had lied when she reached out to them:

"Call of Duty did not invite me out to COD Next because of my bikini pics (I've never once posted nude), but has continued to invite creators out who post pictures like this. When I reached out weeks ago about he double standard, they dismissed it and lied."

Community speculates about Call of Duty not inviting Nadia to COD Next event ahead of release of Modern Warfare 3

While Nadia's original post has been deleted, many in the COD community have chimed in on the matter. Jake Lucky also posted a screenshot of it in his discussion of the issue.

Readers should note that Amine has seen her fair share of controversy since she rose as a Call of Duty streamer on Twitch, with allegations of cheating becoming a huge deal as a large section of players have speculated that the creator uses cheats. Many have also noted that she "farms hate" for content.

She has also been the subject of numerous misogynistic memes, with one viral TikTok clip making waves on social media last year that prompted massive support from the overall community. But it's also true that in recent months, she has stopped her regular Call of Duty Warzone streams.

In fact, as per TwitchTracker, the last time she played the game on stream was back on July 12, with other categories such as Just Chatting and Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches being the bulk of the content for the last three months.

Nadia's stream distribution from June to September (Image via Twitch Tracker)

It is clear that something happened that led to the deletion of the original post, and it might just be because of the negative response from the community, as many online seem to opine that Nadia has stopped her regular Call of Duty streams and therefore, has not been invited to the COD Next event.

That said, Nadia is known to be quite a popular Call of Duty streamer on Twitch, and despite moving away from her previous streaming schedule, has received a whopping 4.3 million watch time in hours as per SullyGnome in the last year. This figure makes her the 11th most-watched COD streamer on the platform.