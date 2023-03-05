Following her departure from 100 Thieves, Twitch streamer and TikToker Nicole "Neekolul" took to her channel on March 4 to address the community.

While conversing with her audience, Neekolul recalled seeing people speculate on the possible reasons for her departure from the esports organization. She suggested that the community "could not guess" the reason for her decision and claimed that her exit from 100 Thieves was "not that big a deal."

"We just didn't come into an agreement" - Neekolul talks about her departure from 100 Thieves and addresses the speculations

The 25-year-old personality made headlines a few days ago when she revealed she was no longer a part of 100 Thieves. She took to her alternate Twitter handle, @notneekolul, to say that neither party had come to an agreement.

She also stated that she would address the situation during a livestream:

notneekolul🍒 @notneekolul 🏽 As of yesterday I’m no longer w 100T but didn’t want this amazing cosplay to never see the light of day :) we didn’t come to agreement on negotiations, will lightly address on stream tomorrow but other than that that’s all I have ty As of yesterday I’m no longer w 100T but didn’t want this amazing cosplay to never see the light of day :) we didn’t come to agreement on negotiations, will lightly address on stream tomorrow but other than that that’s all I have ty 👍🏽

Nicole explained the situation during a broadcast on March 4. The discussion began with her bringing up the community's speculation about her departure from the esports giant. She stated:

"I saw a lot of of you, making like, assumptions and stuff. Like, 'This is probably the reason.' 'That is probably the reason.' You are just not going to guess it, because it's not... it's not that big of a deal. We just, you know, we just didn't come into an agreement, on, you know, terms, conditions, and 'XYZ.'"

The Twitch clip continued with the TikToker stating that she is a "very emotional person" and expressing gratitude for being a part of 100 Thieves:

"I'm a very emotional person, so, you know, at the end of the day, I am very, and forever will be grateful that I was part of an amazing organization and umm... yeah!"

The online community reacts to the Twitch streamer's address

Neekolul's address to the community went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, as the reaction thread drew over 1,360 upvotes with 590 comments. Redditor u/zd625 mentioned that 100 Thieves were laying off their staff and predicted that more streamers would follow suit:

Another Reddit user, u/OutBackCheeseHouse, expressed surprise at Nicole's long association with 100 Thieves:

Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Neekolul is a popular internet influencer, also known as the "Okay Boomer Girl." She has been broadcasting on Twitch since 2017 and has amassed 440,177 followers on her channel.

