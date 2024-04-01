Twitch streamer Pirate Software breaks Hype Train record after his channel reached level 106 with over 50,000 gifted subscriptions

Thor "Pirate Software" has once again broken Twitch's Hype Train record, after his channel reached level 106 in roughly three hours. By the end, viewers had gifted more than 50K subscriptions to his community, with over 8 million bits being also spent towards its progress. This comes almost a week after the Amazon-owned company introduced awards with levels reaching 100.

For those unaware, Hype Trains is a core feature of the platform that starts when there is an increased donation from a channel's viewers in the form of gifted subscriptions, hype chats, and bits. Thor himself held the last record, getting to level 55 in December 2023. Four months later, his community outdid themselves.

In a post on X, Pirate Software shared a screenshot noting that the latest World Record attempt ended at level 106, which is already more than the levels revealed in the official announcement from Twitch last week. The almost impossible feat took him a total of 54,380 gifted subscriptions and 8,225,386 bits to achieve.

"There are no words to thank you": Pirate Software cried on stream after breaking the Twitch Hype Train record again

In his post on X, Pirate Games thanked his viewers and fans who had helped break the record. The streamer wrote out quite an emotional message, stating:

"The new World Record #Twitch Hype Train has just finished. Level 106 at 47% over the course of roughly three hours. I cannot express my gratitude enough and there are no words to thank you for what you've done here."

The former Blizzard Employee went on to muse about how the internet landscape had changed over the years. He also urged people to start their own content creation journeys online, saying:

"I grew up on the internet when everyone had a silly website for their cat. It was a place of absurdity and pure creativity good or bad. The wild west. Now we're locked into the megacities of social media platforms and so many of you are afraid to break out and MAKE something for fear of rejection, ridicule, or hate. Don't be afraid. Go make things. It's time to believe in yourself again. I can't wait to see what you do."

Pirate Software was livestreaming while typing it out. As he realized exactly how big of an achievement his community had delivered by reaching 106 Hype Train, the streamer could not help but cry on camera, only managing to say "Thank you."

The streamer currently has over 500K followers on Twitch, having garnered a lot of popularity over the last year. He even won the Best Software and Game Development Streamer award at the 2024 Streamer Awards hosted by QTCinderella last month.