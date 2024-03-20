"You're on the same side as the devs": Twitch streamer PirateSoftware talks about Apex Legends players' reaction to hacking scandal

Twitch content creator Thor "PirateSoftware" has a message for the Apex Legends player base in the wake of the recent ALGS hacking controversy, which led Respawn Entertainment to postpone the tournament. He believes regular players should lend their support to the people trying to fix the hack rather than crucifying them for the security breach.

While talking about it with others on a recent livestream, PirateSoftware noted that Apex Legends players and developer Respawn Entertainment are on the same side and should work together. He also expounded on the difficulties of game development:

"You're on the same side as the devs. And it feels like the devs are lazy, it feels like the devs don't care. But I guarantee you. there's a bunch of developers trying to solve this and they can't right now. They don't have the method to do it and they don't have the people to do it."

"They are other humans": PirateSoftware wants people to support Apex Legends developer instead of lambasting it after ALGS hack

PirateSoftware is a former Blizzard employee who has been in the gaming industry for almost two decades (according to his Twitch bio). He has become quite a popular figure in the streaming community as he talks about issues that developers and publishers face while making video games.

Naturally, the Apex Legends hack that led to the postponement of the ALGS tournament was a hot topic of conversation for PirateSoftware. However, while many have taken quite a hard stance against Respawn Entertainement, the streamer was quite understanding of the situation that the developer was in. He had a few tips for players, asking them to report hackers and support the studio:

"And I know that sucks and it doesn't feel that way, but it's so easy to fall into the trap where you are adversaries with the devs when they are already fighting these guys. Work with them as much as you can, report as many of these pieces of sh*t as possible, put that out on social media, show that any time you can."

Timestamp 9: 51: 52

PirateSoftware also talked about the precarious nature of the relationship a player base has with game developers and how the people behind the wheel are sometimes perceived by the majority:

"And it's such a common thing, 'cus it's funny. I am normally streaming software and game development here on Twitch, right? It's normally the place where I stream and it's such a common thing to have this idea that devs are golden gods that are untouchable, amazing human beings or they are pieces of sh*t that don't care."

Stating that the Apex Legends development team comprises human beings, PirateSoftware urged people to not be overtly hostile to them during the crisis:

"They are other humans, and they are doing their job and they are trying to get this stuff solved and their own player base turning against them? Dude, that makes it all worse, dude."

As mentioned, an Apex Legends hack has led Respawn Entertainment to postpone the ALGS. Players in the tournament got hacked live on stream.