Epic Games claims EAC is spot-free in light of recent Apex Legends hack

Epic Games has announced Easy Anti Cheat (EAC) has not been entangled in the recent Apex Legends hack. In the first split of ALGS, multiple players reported getting hacked right in the middle of matches. The hacker called 'Destroyer2009' installed wallhacks and aimbots on the computers belonging to these gamers.

This incident caused severe distress among the gaming community. However, many fans defended Apex Legends developers and blamed Epic Games' EAC for having a Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability. However, in a statement issued by Epic Games, they claim no such vulnerability is present in their EAC. They said,

We have investigated recent reports of a potential RCE issue in Apex Legends, which we have confirmed to be unrelated to Easy Anti-Cheat. We are confident THERE IS NO RCE vulnerability within EAC being exploited.

What is the RCE vulnerability used in the Apex Legends hack?

The hacker had revealed in the past that they had an RCE for Apex Legends servers, allowing them to alter anything in the game. RCE enables hackers to run code in servers via remote machines.

Unfortunately, the hacker decided to exploit this vulnerability during the ALGS. The first pro player who fell victim to Apex Legends hack was DarkZero's Noyan "Genburten" Ozkose. While playing the third match of the day, Genburten suddenly informed his teammates that he could see all the players. He announced he was getting hacked and quickly exited the game, showing a sportsman's conduct.

However, the hacker did not stop there and attacked again in the next match. This time, TSM's Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen fell prey to the Apex Legends hack. Destroyer2009 added an aimbot to ImperialHal's system, which resulted in the match being abandoned.

Following this unfortunate incident, multiple volunteer security groups reported this hack as an RCE vulnerability attack, confirming the hacker's claims. This also led to the postponement of the NA split of ALGS.

It is still unclear whether the hacker exploited EAC or the game itself. However, with Epic Games claiming no vulnerability in EAC, Respawn will be thoroughly checking their code.

One thing is for certain: the Apex Legends community is deeply shocked by this ALGS hack. They are actively demanding a fix for this and for the hacker to be brought before authorities. Stay tuned to find out more updates about the Apex Legends hack.

