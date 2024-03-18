"The hack is probably not Respawn's fault": Apex Legends player defends Respawn after the ALGS hacking incident

During the ALGS NA Split 1, a few Apex Legends pro players got exposed to Wallhacks and Aimbot mid-match. The gamers were at a loss for words when trying to express their feelings after getting hacked by the infamous "Destroyer2009." The incident has left a majority of the Apex Legends community speechless, as this is the biggest instance of hacking that the gamers have witnessed.

A recent Reddit post from the user u/MetaGameDesign has defended Respawn Entertainment, stating that the hacking incident was not the developer's fault. Read on to learn more about what the Reddit user said about the ALGS hacking incident.

Apex Legends player defends Respawn Entertainment from the recent ALGS hacking incident

As mentioned previously, the Reddit user who goes by the alias u/MetaGameDesign has expressed that Respawn Entertainment is not at fault for the ALGS hacking incident. They have stated that to remotely install cheats or hacks on someone else’s computer or, in this case, players’ computers, the cheater will likely need their IP addresses.

Since Apex Legends runs on a heavily modified client-server system founded on the Half-Life engine, it cannot transmit the IP addresses between players unless they have been changed in the past few years. The user has also said that players never send packets to each other while playing the game.

The Reddit embed above from the user u/UndeadNightmare937 suggests that the Apex Legends cheating is related to Remote Code Execution (RCE). There were several reports of various RCE exploits in the past to Valve. The majority of RCE exploits have already been patched, but there are still those that have not been solved, indicating that Apex Legends' RCE vulnerability may be linked to its game engine.

In the past, it was revealed by the hacker Destroyer2009, that they possessed an RCE, that allows him to modify the servers, meaning he can do almost anything he wants in the game. While there is a possibility that the cheater was lying, the recent ALGS hacking indicates the opposite.

