Twitch streamer PixelxKitten details being swatted during recent charity stream

Twitch streamer PixelxKitten ran a charity stream for PAVE (Promoting Awareness | Victim Empowerment), and was unfortunately the victim of a swatting. Streamers can be a victim of swatting no matter where they stand in the heirarchy, and PixelxKitten detailed what went in a Twitter thread.

Thankfully, she had a plan as she knew this was a possibility for her. She and her father made a plan just in case, which wound up being beneficial to them.

Pixel 🐸 @PixelxKittentv Last night I got swatted during my charity stream. My dad counted more than half a dozen squad cars outside and there was a swat team in full gear and guns drawn at our home. They were told that there was an armed shooter on site who had just shot his gf and was going to unalive. Last night I got swatted during my charity stream. My dad counted more than half a dozen squad cars outside and there was a swat team in full gear and guns drawn at our home. They were told that there was an armed shooter on site who had just shot his gf and was going to unalive.

Twitch streamer was swatted and had several pizzas delivered to her house

Pixel 🐸 @PixelxKittentv The swatter also kept sending us pizzas from @dominos and @pizzahut which was just a bizarre taunt to scare us I assume?? The pizzas weren't paid for, and we felt so badly for the drivers that had to keep coming over 🥺 The swatter also kept sending us pizzas from @dominos and @pizzahut which was just a bizarre taunt to scare us I assume?? The pizzas weren't paid for, and we felt so badly for the drivers that had to keep coming over 🥺

According to the streamer, she was “taunted” by pizzas being delivered to her house before the actual swatting went down. She stated that the pizzas were sent from Dominos and Pizza Hut, and since they were not paid for, she felt bad for the delivery drivers who kept coming over because they had no other choice.

Pixel 🐸 @PixelxKittentv My dad was able to meet the officers outside and luckily I had already had a conversation with my parents when I moved back in that swatting, stalkers etc. would be a problem, so we already had a basic plan and knew we had to alert them of my reactive and protective dog, Charlie. My dad was able to meet the officers outside and luckily I had already had a conversation with my parents when I moved back in that swatting, stalkers etc. would be a problem, so we already had a basic plan and knew we had to alert them of my reactive and protective dog, Charlie.

Pixel 🐸 @PixelxKittentv We let the officers know what swatting is and it's "popularity" against twitch streamers and also that I'm a LGBTQIA+ streamer during Pride month. They were very calm and understanding and for all intents and purposes, it was the best case scenario as far as swatting goes... We let the officers know what swatting is and it's "popularity" against twitch streamers and also that I'm a LGBTQIA+ streamer during Pride month. They were very calm and understanding and for all intents and purposes, it was the best case scenario as far as swatting goes...

Thankfully, the two had already made a plan. The Twitch streamer's dad met the police outside and let her know that the cops were on the front lawn. The swat team wanted to make sure she was safe and were informed it was a prank. As an LGBTQIA+ streamer during Pride Month, this sort of thing was unfortunately expected.

Pixel 🐸 @PixelxKittentv As soon as my dad told me we were getting swatted, the only thing I could think of was my dog. He's my best friend in this world and my biggest fear in life was being swatted and Charlie reacting in a protective way and getting hurt. Luckily, the officers were understanding. As soon as my dad told me we were getting swatted, the only thing I could think of was my dog. He's my best friend in this world and my biggest fear in life was being swatted and Charlie reacting in a protective way and getting hurt. Luckily, the officers were understanding.

Pixel 🐸 @PixelxKittentv Not only that, but we have a VERY pregnant dog in the house, too and who knows what could've happened if this was a worst case scenario.. Ultimately, this didn't feel like a personal attack on me and more of just a random attack on a LGBTQIA+ streamer. Not only that, but we have a VERY pregnant dog in the house, too and who knows what could've happened if this was a worst case scenario.. Ultimately, this didn't feel like a personal attack on me and more of just a random attack on a LGBTQIA+ streamer.

PixelxKitten was primarily worried about her pregnant but protective dog, but the police were very understanding. The streamer pointed out in her Twitter thread that it was the best-case scenario, but couldn’t help but think of what might have happened if the situation had turned sour.

She didn’t think it was a targeted attack and it was likely just someone picking on an LGBTQIA+ Twitch streamer to harass them.

Pixel 🐸 @PixelxKittentv Overall, we ended up raising over $3,000 last night for @PAVEinfo despite the swatting. Thank you to everyone who shared the stream, donated, raided, etc.! Also a huge thank you to my brother and @JamieKoala for coming over and helping raise money! Overall, we ended up raising over $3,000 last night for @PAVEinfo despite the swatting. Thank you to everyone who shared the stream, donated, raided, etc.! Also a huge thank you to my brother and @JamieKoala for coming over and helping raise money!

There was some good news that came out of this, at least. Everyone is safe and secure, and the Twitch streamer wound up raising $3,000 for PAVE during the course of the Pride Month charity event.

Twitter offers advice for streamers to help counter swatting

Barnacules Nerdgasm ™️ 🖥 @Barnacules @PixelxKittentv I urge all streamers to fill out the anti-swat paperwork with their local police department & 911 dispatch. I’m glad you’re okay, please open a case with local law enforcement to peruse charges so they can subpoena all Twitch/YouTube viewer IP’s & trace. youtu.be/yyW5SP796iQ @PixelxKittentv I urge all streamers to fill out the anti-swat paperwork with their local police department & 911 dispatch. I’m glad you’re okay, please open a case with local law enforcement to peruse charges so they can subpoena all Twitch/YouTube viewer IP’s & trace. youtu.be/yyW5SP796iQ

Barnacules Nerdgasm ™️ 🖥 @Barnacules @PixelxKittentv Even if they used a VPN and IP phone the police can request the IP logs on each service based on time stamps and trace it back to the real IP it originated from & get a warrant to go search the suspected premises of the house or GPS location of the original hard IP. @PixelxKittentv Even if they used a VPN and IP phone the police can request the IP logs on each service based on time stamps and trace it back to the real IP it originated from & get a warrant to go search the suspected premises of the house or GPS location of the original hard IP.

Barnacules Nerdgasm ™️ 🖥 @Barnacules @PixelxKittentv Since swatting is a massive felony they will expend resources to find the origination of the call. I’ve receive death threats before where the police found the person behind VPN and telephone getaway. They have resources now they didn’t years ago. But get registered as high risk. @PixelxKittentv Since swatting is a massive felony they will expend resources to find the origination of the call. I’ve receive death threats before where the police found the person behind VPN and telephone getaway. They have resources now they didn’t years ago. But get registered as high risk.

Many came out on Twitter to offer words of support and encouragement for PixelxKitten who was the unfortunate recipient of a swatting. Twitter user Barnacules had some good advice for any streamer who is worried this sort of thing could happen to them. They encouraged others to fill out anti-swat paperwork at their local police department and 911 dispatches.

Lass 🦋 @_clydelogan @PixelxKittentv I work as a 911 operator and this happens so often to the point some of the gamers in our city have us flag their house preemptively for people calling in fake things like this. It’s so messed up some people do this crap. @PixelxKittentv I work as a 911 operator and this happens so often to the point some of the gamers in our city have us flag their house preemptively for people calling in fake things like this. It’s so messed up some people do this crap.

Lass 🦋 @_clydelogan @PixelxKittentv One of them did this to a person and their grandma was there and ended up having chest pains from getting so upset and had to go to the hospital because she got so scared someone could find her family like that. It’s unhinged. @PixelxKittentv One of them did this to a person and their grandma was there and ended up having chest pains from getting so upset and had to go to the hospital because she got so scared someone could find her family like that. It’s unhinged.

One responder worked as a 911 operator and confirmed that quite a few streamers in their area have flagged their houses for their own safety. They felt bad that people have to take these kinds of precautions, and then talked about someone’s grandmother being hospitalized as a result of being scared due to how intense such a situation can be.

VideogameShay @videogameshay @PixelxKittentv Omg I’m so sorry you had to go through this traumatic experience. Netflix just released a documentary about this practice and sadly I feel like it’s bringing the wrong attention - goofs wanting to try it. Thanks for sharing your story I really hope you and your fam recover @PixelxKittentv Omg I’m so sorry you had to go through this traumatic experience. Netflix just released a documentary about this practice and sadly I feel like it’s bringing the wrong attention - goofs wanting to try it. Thanks for sharing your story I really hope you and your fam recover 💕

Pixel 🐸 @PixelxKittentv @videogameshay I need to look into this! You're the second person to tell me about this documentary! Thank you Shay! We're so lucky our local police force are so wonderful! @videogameshay I need to look into this! You're the second person to tell me about this documentary! Thank you Shay! We're so lucky our local police force are so wonderful!

Another Twitter user came out and suggested the Twitch streamer watch the Netflix documentary on swatting. She was also grateful that the local police force were understanding.

Mavis 🌙✨ (they/them) @MavisDeLuna @PixelxKittentv That is so scary. I am incredibly glad you and your family are safe. Sending you so much love and support. @PixelxKittentv That is so scary. I am incredibly glad you and your family are safe. Sending you so much love and support.

Pixel 🐸 @PixelxKittentv @MavisDeLuna Thank you so much Mavis!! I think the worst part of it all was that our pregnant dog didn't get treats from the officers LMAO! @MavisDeLuna Thank you so much Mavis!! I think the worst part of it all was that our pregnant dog didn't get treats from the officers LMAO!

Bearerine @BearerineTV @PixelxKittentv This is absolutely crazy!! I am so sorry this happened to you, none should have to deal with this! @PixelxKittentv This is absolutely crazy!! I am so sorry this happened to you, none should have to deal with this!

Pixel 🐸 @PixelxKittentv @BearerineTV I did tell the officers that when they catch the caller, that I'm pressing charges to the highest degree that I can! I don't care how long it takes. I can't stop thinking about what if it was worst case you know?? @BearerineTV I did tell the officers that when they catch the caller, that I'm pressing charges to the highest degree that I can! I don't care how long it takes. I can't stop thinking about what if it was worst case you know??

🦝 SophieDarling 🦝 @Sophi_Darling @PixelxKittentv Pixel I'm so sorry you had to experience that. How terrifying. I'm just glad that the situation was able to be deescalated and that no one was harmed, including both your dogs. You'd think people would realise just how dangerous swats can be and can cost someone their life! @PixelxKittentv Pixel I'm so sorry you had to experience that. How terrifying. I'm just glad that the situation was able to be deescalated and that no one was harmed, including both your dogs. You'd think people would realise just how dangerous swats can be and can cost someone their life! ❤️

Quite a few Twitter responders came out and expressed sympathy for the Twitch streamer for having to go through this. Swatting is such a dangerous thing to do to people and has ended very poorly for quite a few innocent streamers over the years. It’s also incredibly illegal, and the streamer said she would be pressing charges if the person got caught.

Thankfully, nobody during this particular swatting was hurt, the door wasn’t kicked in, and the pregnant dog was okay. This could have gone far worse, but thankfully, the police were understanding. The streamer also wound up raising $3,000 for charity, so it was a net positive at the end of the day.

