Twitch streamer PixelxKitten details being swatted during recent charity stream

Twitch streamer PixelxKitten ran a charity stream for PAVE (Promoting Awareness | Victim Empowerment), and was unfortunately the victim of a swatting. Streamers can be a victim of swatting no matter where they stand in the heirarchy, and PixelxKitten detailed what went in a Twitter thread.
Thankfully, she had a plan as she knew this was a possibility for her. She and her father made a plan just in case, which wound up being beneficial to them.
Twitch streamer was swatted and had several pizzas delivered to her house
According to the streamer, she was “taunted” by pizzas being delivered to her house before the actual swatting went down. She stated that the pizzas were sent from Dominos and Pizza Hut, and since they were not paid for, she felt bad for the delivery drivers who kept coming over because they had no other choice.
Thankfully, the two had already made a plan. The Twitch streamer's dad met the police outside and let her know that the cops were on the front lawn. The swat team wanted to make sure she was safe and were informed it was a prank. As an LGBTQIA+ streamer during Pride Month, this sort of thing was unfortunately expected.
PixelxKitten was primarily worried about her pregnant but protective dog, but the police were very understanding. The streamer pointed out in her Twitter thread that it was the best-case scenario, but couldn’t help but think of what might have happened if the situation had turned sour.
She didn’t think it was a targeted attack and it was likely just someone picking on an LGBTQIA+ Twitch streamer to harass them.
There was some good news that came out of this, at least. Everyone is safe and secure, and the Twitch streamer wound up raising $3,000 for PAVE during the course of the Pride Month charity event.
Twitter offers advice for streamers to help counter swatting
Many came out on Twitter to offer words of support and encouragement for PixelxKitten who was the unfortunate recipient of a swatting. Twitter user Barnacules had some good advice for any streamer who is worried this sort of thing could happen to them. They encouraged others to fill out anti-swat paperwork at their local police department and 911 dispatches.
One responder worked as a 911 operator and confirmed that quite a few streamers in their area have flagged their houses for their own safety. They felt bad that people have to take these kinds of precautions, and then talked about someone’s grandmother being hospitalized as a result of being scared due to how intense such a situation can be.
Another Twitter user came out and suggested the Twitch streamer watch the Netflix documentary on swatting. She was also grateful that the local police force were understanding.
Quite a few Twitter responders came out and expressed sympathy for the Twitch streamer for having to go through this. Swatting is such a dangerous thing to do to people and has ended very poorly for quite a few innocent streamers over the years. It’s also incredibly illegal, and the streamer said she would be pressing charges if the person got caught.
Thankfully, nobody during this particular swatting was hurt, the door wasn’t kicked in, and the pregnant dog was okay. This could have gone far worse, but thankfully, the police were understanding. The streamer also wound up raising $3,000 for charity, so it was a net positive at the end of the day.