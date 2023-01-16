Twitch streamer raises 10K during cancer charity stream, fans share wholesome reactions

Australian Twitch streamer SONNYMOVEMENT shared a wholesome moment after raising over A$10K for cancer patients in a stream that went on for over 145 hours, spanning several days.

Despite having only 7K followers, the Melbourne-based streamer made a wholehearted effort to raise funds during his charity stream. All proceeds from the live broadcast were announced to be going to Cancer Council Australia, a non-profit organization that plans to facilitate "cancer-control policies" and restrict cancer-causing illnesses within Australia.

The streamer and the online community celebrated the momentous feat after a clip of his accomplishment made its way to the popular streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which, at the time of writing, attracted a lot of comments.

Twitch streamer SONNYMOVEMENT, based in Melbourne, managed to raise a whopping A$10K during his latest live stream that went on for nearly 150 hours. The money raised will go directly to Cancer Council Australia's fund. The non-profit organization focuses on spreading awareness about cancer.

Prior to reaching the target figure, the streamer said:

"Fourteen days into the year, where I'm trying to push it as much as I can, fourteen days into the year, where I'm trying to blow up my stream. Fourteen days into the year, where I'm trying to make a difference, and fourteen days into the stream where we made A$9,416 for Cancer Council Australia."

Seconds later, he received an A$500 donation, taking his target to the finish line. Reacting to the accomplishment, he said:

"Oh my god, we did it! we did it! You f**king oiler Naas (donor). We did it guys!...we did it guys! That's 10 thousand f**king dollars!"

Acknowledging his community for contributing to the cause, he added:

"Dude, for a small streamer like me, that's not partnered, that doesn't have hundreds of thousands of people into their streams, that doesn't even pull off a hundred viewers on a regular basis. This is what I mean, you guys are W community!"

Fans share their reactions to the moment

Fans gave their take on the wholesome moment after the Twitch streamer managed to accomplish his A$10K goal. Here are some of the notable reactions in the LSF subreddit:

This is not the first time that the Twitch streamer has managed to raise money for charity. He raised over A$3.6K for Beyond Blue in 2021, A$5.5K for Food Bank AU, and A$4.1K for Starlight Children's Foundation in 2022.

