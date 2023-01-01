Twitch streamer raises $170,000 during a charity stream, shares an emotional message

Danish Twitch streamer Jacob "Jaxstyle" teared up during a recent livestream marathon, which was devoted to raising money for the cause of offering better psychiatric care to individuals with mental health ailments. All proceeds from the charity subathon went directly to the funds of Psykiatrifonden, a Danish mental health foundation.

Jaxstyle also did a charity subathon 2.0 between December 26 and 30. His total collection, according to Danish reports, has crossed over 1.2 million Danish Krones (DKK).

The streamer became visibly emotional during his first charity stream after raising over $170,000 for the foundation. Reacting to the momentous accomplishment, he said:

"I'm grateful for all of you" (translated to English)

Twitch streamer Jaxstyle spreads mental health awareness during the holiday season, conducts charity stream

Jaxstyle, a Danish Twitch streamer with over 270K followers, organized a charity stream on his channel about one and a half weeks ago, dedicated to raising funds for mental health issues. As stated earlier, Psykiatrifonden is the principal foundation associated with his stream.

During his first subathon, the streamer was able to break the threshold of his initial target. A visibly teary Jaxstyle stated:

"It means so much to me that I'm the reason some of you keep fighting or that I have improved your everyday life...Especially because some people have difficulty finding that person or that something that keeps them going. I'm extremely moved that you guys want to support this and I'm grateful for all of you that come." (translated by Redditor)

(Timestamp: 08:56:10)

Jaxstyle's initial goal was DKK 150K. However, following his second subathon, the streamer has been able to collect over DKK 1.2 million (at the time of writing). The streamer explained on the official fundraiser page:

"I have created this fundraiser for the benefit of the Psychiatry Foundation, because they work for a cause that deserves much more attention and support." (translated into English)

The Twitch streamer further said:

"During our lives, every third of us will experience mental health problems, and far more will experience being relatives. Yet it is still associated with taboo and fear of touch, and many know far too little about how to prevent or help." (translated into English)

Speaking on the foundation with which he has partnered up, Jaxstyle said:

"The Psykiatrifonden works to change that every day, and I would like to help with that - because everyone deserves a good life." (translated into English)

The Twitch streamer, who is only 21 years old, is presently Denmark's most-viewed creator on the platform. He blew up within the Danish streaming community during the pandemic. His content usually involves video games, but he can also be found in the "Just Chatting" section of Twitch.

