Twitch streamer Rich Campbell slaps Maya Higa during their hilarious tortilla challenge

In a rather interesting turn of events, Twitch streamer Rich Campbell slapped Maya Higa during their recent livestream, and the internet is obsessed. The August 06, 2022, broadcast saw the popular personality indulge in a game of rock, paper, scissors with his fellow streamer and close friend Maya Higa.

After Maya lost the round, Rich landed a slap to her face with a tortilla, which left viewers gasping because of the impact. Unsurprisingly, the clip went insanely viral on Reddit and Twitter, eliciting a wave of reactions from viewers.

Rich Campbell slaps Maya Higa hard with tortilla during recent livestream

During the stream, Rich Campbell and Maya Higa can be seen indulging in a rather consequential game of rock, paper, scissors, with a hilarious twist to it, where the losing participant had to take a hard tortilla slap from their opponent.

The challenge basically involves both parties filling their mouths with water and then slapping the loser across the face with a tortilla. The aim is not to spill any water from the hit or from laughing too hard.

Following Maya's loss, Rich Campbell went a little harder with his slap than he would've liked, knocking her glass off her face and across the room. As Maya tried hard not to spill the water, the Dota 2 caster quickly rushed to her for a hug and what happened next was a hilarious series of events.

When she collapsed on the floor in an attempt to save herself from letting the water out, Rich couldn't hold his laughter anymore and spit the water from his mouth all over her. Naturally, the clip quickly found its way to social media, and suffice to say that viewers were more than eager to express their opinion on what went down.

Fans react to what went down

The clip, having gone up on several social media platforms, has racked up over 90% upvotes on Reddit alone, with many laughing over Rich's reaction to the slap.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say regarding the viral clip:

The TikTok tortilla trend blew up earlier this year. Since then, various popular faces on the internet have taken part in the bizarre challenge of subjecting an individual to a tortilla slap. And as the days go on, it's very probable that more streamers will indulge in it, so that's something fans can look forward to.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far