Twitch streamer shaves his head during subathon only for the top donator to refund, Alan Walker later donates 200,000 Bits

The streaming community can often be toxic toward streamers. Twitch streamer Lacy (81K followers) learned it the hard way during his ongoing subathon. More precisely, he calls it a "Bitathon." Bits serve as a virtual currency that viewers can donate to show support for streamers, who receive a portion of the revenue generated by these bits (For reference, 100 bits cost $1.40, while 10,000 bits cost $126).

Unfortunately, Lacy had shaved off his head and eyebrows as a result of receiving a substantial donation of $2.5K, only to discover that the donor had later requested a refund. Consequently, his daring action went without the intended reward.

Following the incident, online reporter Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) shared the story of the streamer, which caught the attention of both Twitch and popular DJ Alan Walker. In a remarkable gesture, Alan donated 200K bits (around $2K).

Twitch streamer's incredible Bitathon grabs community's attention

Despite facing unfair treatment from a fan who refunded a $2.5K donation, the Twitch streamer's Bitathon has been an enormous success so far. Lacy has achieved remarkable progress by reaching the majority of his goals. At the time of writing, the streamer has successfully gathered over 1,272,000 Bits, surpassing his initial target of 1,250,000 Bits.

In addition, Lacy is making significant strides toward his subscription goal of 2,500. Currently, he has accumulated slightly over 1,500 subscriptions, which indicates that he has already received a generous portion of the associated revenue.

As a token of appreciation, Twitch demonstrated its support by donating 50 subs (approximately $250). Jake Lucky himself posted this:

Twitch's kind gesture was noted by the streamer himself, who replied to Jake's tweet by writing:

What did the community say?

The news of the donor refunding their money initially sparked a wave of critical messages. However, there has also been overwhelming support towards the Twitch streamer for his extraordinary subathon. Here are some notable tweets:

Seeing Alan Walker's kind gesture, fans also said:

Lacy also has a YouTube channel where he uploads content regularly. At the time of writing, he has accumulated over 9.28K subscribers on the Red platform. The streamer primarily shares reaction clips from his Twitch streams, providing his viewers with additional content to engage with.

