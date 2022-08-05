Twitch streamer spices up livestream by making a dunk tank for first Jump King playthrough

Twitch streamer KeatDawg implemented a rather innovative idea last night by syncing his gameplay on Jump King with a dunk tank. Whenever the streamer failed to make a jump, he would fall into a tank full of water. After dropping down, he would go back up again on the seat installed over the tank opening.

Jump King is a platforming game released in 2019. The game's primary objective is to take the "King" and jump or walk around the various platforms to reach the top of the tower. It has gone viral of late due to its difficulty.

Twitch streamer creatively plays Jump King playthrough

Jump King is a surprisingly difficult game, pushing the player up an evidently never-ending ascension plagued with slopes, precarious wind gusts and more that sends them tumbling back to the map's bottom. Several streamers such as Mizkif, Ludwig, and xQc have invested several hours trying to master the game.

KeatDawg appeared to have taken the already difficult game to a whole new level with a self-dare that he would inflict on himself after falling from any of the platforms.

The streamer meticulously arranged his set-up so that the electronic gear wouldn't fall into the water. He suspended the headphones with a wire over the top of his head, so that the gear would stay at the top after his fall. He also kept the console with his chair in a secure position which prevented it from falling into the tank.

In total, the Twitch streamer fell into the tank a total of eight times in less than half-an-hour. However, the stream ended abruptly after a malfunction. While it is unclear whether KeatDawg will return with the idea again, the stream was thoroughly enjoyed by its viewers.

Fans reacted to the Twitch streamer's ingenious idea

Fans shared their thoughts on the streamer's fun little idea. Although KeatDawg is fairly unknown with a respectable 135 followers, his idea was welcomed by many. Here are some of the comments that were made in the r/LivestreamFail clip:

The streamer started with barely any followers but by the end of the stream, he ended up gaining over a hundred on his Twitch account. With many fans liking his idea, it wouldn't be surprising if he reintroduces it in future streams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far