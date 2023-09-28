Twitch streamer STPeach announces she is pregnant on livestream

Streamer Lisa "STPeach" recently hosted a Twitch livestream with her partner to announce that she is pregnant. The content creator has been off her regular broadcasting schedule over the last couple of weeks, only streaming for two hours this month, per Twitch Tracker. After the news of her pregnancy went viral, streamers and fans flooded her social media with congratulatory posts.

With over a million followers on Twitch, STPeach is primarily a Just Chatting streamer who is also known to play video games live, such as League of Legends, Valorant, and Elden Ring.

The Twitch star was very excited to share the news of her pregnancy with her fans, saying:

"Yeah, we are pregnant!"

She also apologized to her viewers for taking a break, saying:

"Sorry I have been gone for so long, but yes, we are pregnant. And we are super, super, super excited."

According to the caption of the livestream, it appears the couple is expecting their baby to arrive in April 2024.

"OMG, this is amazing news!": BrookeAB, Alinity, and other streamers react to STPeach's pregnancy

While announcing the news, STPeach also showcased ultrasound pictures. She also took the opportunity to post the images, along with one of herself and her partner, on other social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

Fellow streamers have since reacted to the news. 100 Thieves member BrookeAB and Twitch star Alinity, who had shown interest in fighting STPeach in a professional setting last year, congratulated her on the pregnancy.

Here are a couple of reactions from content creators and fans of the streamer:

Social media reactions to the pregnancy news (Image via X)

STPeach has had a controversial career on Twitch. She caused quite a stir last year and was banned from the platform. The reason for the ban caused quite some scandal, and readers can check out the entire story here.