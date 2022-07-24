"This one touched a few nerves"- Fans react as xQc brutally criticizes TwitchCon during livestream

Twitch powerhouse Felix "xQc" brutally criticized TwitchCon as viewers prodded him for details on his absence from the grand event. Despite being one of the most successful and widely popular streamers on Twitch, the Canadian is against the entire concept of hosting a grand event.

The annual Twitch event returned for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and lockdowns were implemented around the globe. While the majority of Twitch streamers, including some of the biggest figures in the streaming landscape, jumped at the opportunity to interact with other creators and fans, xQc didn't seem eager to attend the next TwitchCon event this October 2022.

The popular streamer further went on to brutally condemn TwitchCon during his recent livestream, labeling those who attended the event "degenerates." Reacting to what xQc had to say, one user commented:

xQc harshly slams TwitchCon 2022 during his livestream

During his July 20, 2022 stream, Twitch star xQc can be seen interacting with his audience regarding the recent annual TwitchCon event. As one can already imagine, he was asked numerous questions regarding his absence from the recent TwitchCon.

Discussing the convention as a whole, the Canadian streamer had a rather spicy take on Twitch's events. Further continuing his trail of thoughts, he explained how the event is just another opportunity to see "goblins in real life from closer range:”

"Okay, okay, okay, buying a TwitchCon pass is the same as buying an overpriced zoo ticket. Okay, you see the goblins online, and you want to see the goblins in real life from closer range. You want to be able to observe the absolute degen species from closer. That’s ill.”

Saving himself from the upcoming backlash, the popular personality instantly recanted his previous statement:

"In order for your life to feel more fulfilling, you have to go observe the degenerate species sometimes. You have to go see what it’s like to be an absolute failure. You have to get close to the dumb f**ks."

One can glean that attending the upcoming Twitch event in October doesn't seem to be at the top of xQc's priority list and schedule.

Fans react to xQc's take on TwitchCon 2022

As expected, the rant elicited a wave of reactions from viewers. While the majority seemed to agree with what xQc had to say regarding the entire TwitchCon 2022 concept, a handful of streamers trolled him for being jealous of other popular personalities.

One user even went on to express his frustration by saying:

"YOU BUY A PLANE TICKET, A MOTEL, EXPENSIVE ASS FOOD, AND A F**KING PURPLE LANYARD JUST TO SEE MIZKIF EAT A F**KING BOWL OF RAMEN AND SEE LUDWIG DRESS LIKE FRED JONES FROM F**KING SCOOBY DOO."

To which some other viewers replied:

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what they had to say:

Although the Canadian streamer has attended multiple TwitchCons in the past and was even kicked out of one for his actions at a pool party back in 2019, he might not be heading back to Twitch events anytime soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far