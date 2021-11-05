Twitch streamers demand better sub revenue as rivals YouTube Gaming and Facebook increase rates

Several Twitch streamers have poured scorn on the platform for offering them significantly less subscription revenue than rival sites, demanding the purple platform make some serious changes.
The streaming war has taken an unprecedented turn, with both YouTube Gaming and Facebook (name changed to Meta) making great strides in their development to gain an edge over each other.
Facebook has even begun offering its streamers a 100% revenue cut for subscriptions. Responding to that, streamers under the Amazon-owned streaming platform are now demanding a better cut for themselves in place of the 50% cut that they currently receive.
Twitch streamers want similar revenue cut for subscriptions as the one currently being offered by Facebook
On November 3, a tweet by full-time streamer DEZirableGamer began making headlines online, with several other streamers hopping on the bandwagon to demand an array of changes.
The community believes that a 50% cut doesn't offer enough payout for streamers, most of whom are trying to pay their bills by uploading content.
However, they made their point more cogent by stating that while Twitch doesn't "owe" them money, a payment corresponding to the efforts they put into their streams would definitely be appreciated.
The streamers then doubled down by stating that other platforms like YouTube Gaming and Facebook would offer a much better deal for their talent and effort, implying that they are considering moving to greener pastures.
Twitch has come under fire for introducing the "boost feature" despite vehement backlash
Recently, the purple platform received a lot of criticism for revealing the boost feature. It allows users to pay an amount to feature a particular stream or streamer in another user's directory.
The community is of the view that this will create an even bigger divide between major and small streamers on Twitch. The platform has already introduced the feature for select users to test the mechanics and functioning, which has left everyone disillusioned.
Several high-profile streamers like xQc, Sodapoppin, and TimTheTatman, among several others, have voiced their opinions against the move. The former called it the "worst idea" ever, while Tim, who defected to YouTube Gaming a month or more back, called it "pay to win."
Twitch has often found itself in murky waters, more so after a massive leak that revealed the earnings of various streamers, including other sensitive information. It remains to be seen if Twitch will make changes as directed by streamers or if it continues down the path it currently finds itself on.