Twitch streamers demand better sub revenue as rivals YouTube Gaming and Facebook increase rates

Several Twitch streamers have poured scorn on the platform for offering them significantly less subscription revenue than rival sites, demanding the purple platform make some serious changes.

The streaming war has taken an unprecedented turn, with both YouTube Gaming and Facebook (name changed to Meta) making great strides in their development to gain an edge over each other.

Facebook has even begun offering its streamers a 100% revenue cut for subscriptions. Responding to that, streamers under the Amazon-owned streaming platform are now demanding a better cut for themselves in place of the 50% cut that they currently receive.

Twitch streamers want similar revenue cut for subscriptions as the one currently being offered by Facebook

On November 3, a tweet by full-time streamer DEZirableGamer began making headlines online, with several other streamers hopping on the bandwagon to demand an array of changes.

The community believes that a 50% cut doesn't offer enough payout for streamers, most of whom are trying to pay their bills by uploading content.

All streamers on your platform. Dear @twitch,Only making 50% revenue from subs for those that barely make enough for a payout let alone full-time streamers trying to pay bills is CRAZY. It’s time for a change.Sincerely,All streamers on your platform.

There is NOTHING wrong with wanting/negotiating better pay based on a company’s success & your hard work. Clarification: A) Twitch doesn’t owe streamers more money “just because”B) You shouldn’t go full time w/o consistant income & preferably multiple income sources.There is NOTHING wrong with wanting/negotiating better pay based on a company’s success & your hard work.

heilune @heilune @DEZirableGamer @RileyTwitch @Twitch why are people licking twitch’s boots in these comments lmao. they can afford to pay streamers more, they choose not to bc they have a monopoly. eventually they will have to change, not bc they care, but bc youtubes growth is pressuring them to. @DEZirableGamer @RileyTwitch @Twitch why are people licking twitch’s boots in these comments lmao. they can afford to pay streamers more, they choose not to bc they have a monopoly. eventually they will have to change, not bc they care, but bc youtubes growth is pressuring them to.

GE Carlos 🇨🇺 @GuiltyCEO @DEZirableGamer @BritBratTV7 @Twitch I 100% agree with this. The revenue from ad traffic and how many streamers are on this platform should be enough to give more to affiliates. I also do agree that you should NOT go full time until you are ready and can handle possibly the inconsistency of revenue coming in @DEZirableGamer @BritBratTV7 @Twitch I 100% agree with this. The revenue from ad traffic and how many streamers are on this platform should be enough to give more to affiliates. I also do agree that you should NOT go full time until you are ready and can handle possibly the inconsistency of revenue coming in

✨Desirae✨ @DEZirableGamer @Kendrisite @Twitch Dude don’t even get me started lol I’ve been blind to it for way too long snd I do this full time. ESPECIALLY with how much work goes into this. 50% is just ridiculous @Kendrisite @Twitch Dude don’t even get me started lol I’ve been blind to it for way too long snd I do this full time. ESPECIALLY with how much work goes into this. 50% is just ridiculous

Kobraman88 @kobraman88 @DEZirableGamer @Twitch If twitch increased the standard split then what are they going to give the bigger streamers who were already on that split or more that they negotiated for due to their hard work for many a more years than your one? Fair they get other income from twitch in their contracts ect @DEZirableGamer @Twitch If twitch increased the standard split then what are they going to give the bigger streamers who were already on that split or more that they negotiated for due to their hard work for many a more years than your one? Fair they get other income from twitch in their contracts ect

However, they made their point more cogent by stating that while Twitch doesn't "owe" them money, a payment corresponding to the efforts they put into their streams would definitely be appreciated.

The streamers then doubled down by stating that other platforms like YouTube Gaming and Facebook would offer a much better deal for their talent and effort, implying that they are considering moving to greener pastures.

Twitch has come under fire for introducing the "boost feature" despite vehement backlash

Recently, the purple platform received a lot of criticism for revealing the boost feature. It allows users to pay an amount to feature a particular stream or streamer in another user's directory.

The community is of the view that this will create an even bigger divide between major and small streamers on Twitch. The platform has already introduced the feature for select users to test the mechanics and functioning, which has left everyone disillusioned.

Several high-profile streamers like xQc, Sodapoppin, and TimTheTatman, among several others, have voiced their opinions against the move. The former called it the "worst idea" ever, while Tim, who defected to YouTube Gaming a month or more back, called it "pay to win."

Twitch has often found itself in murky waters, more so after a massive leak that revealed the earnings of various streamers, including other sensitive information. It remains to be seen if Twitch will make changes as directed by streamers or if it continues down the path it currently finds itself on.

Edited by Atul S