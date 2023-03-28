Twitch streamers Nmplol, Cyr, and Squeex panic after spilling fryer oil during cooking livestream

In a recent IRL cooking stream, popular OTK content creators Vincent "Cyr," Nick "Nmplol," and Super Mario speed runner Squeex found themselves in a dangerous situation when the deep frying machine they were using malfunctioned and began to spill hot oil onto the countertop.

The trio, who were in the middle of preparing their meal, quickly sprang into action as Nmplol shouted for help, while Cyr attempted to turn off the machine. Despite the awry and potentially hazardous situation, the trio panicking was a rather comical sight.

Twitch community left in splits as Nmplol, Cyr, and Squeex botched up their cooking

In a recent stream on OTK member Cyr's channel, the aforementioned group collaborated to do a cooking stream with the simple objective of making deep fries; however, around an hour and five minutes into the stream, the deep fryer started to spill oil on the table, sending the trio into disarray as they frantically searched for a solution.

Seeing the spilled oil, Nmplol exclaimed:

"Oh, it's leaking! It's leaking. It's overflowing. Malena (x5), it's overflowing. It's not on, it's not on. The thing is full. Do not move it! It's full! Oh my god, it's overflowing. It's everywhere."

(Timestamp: 01:05:37)

While Nick scrambled along to fix the situation, the other two managed to acquire some tissues and a bowl to collect the surplus oil. Cyr commented on Nick's reaction to the incident:

"Nick, you were 80% scream, 20% do."

Thankfully, the situation was in control after a while and no one suffered any kind of injury.

Here's what the fans said

After the incident during the cooking stream involving the three was captured on video, the clip was shared across various platforms, including the popular live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

Users recognized how Nick's first action was to remove the camera and show the mess to the live stream, implying that he prioritized content over immediate safety:

Redditors compare Nick to Kevin from The Office (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Some also called out Nick for being critical of Cyr, while he himself was at fault:

Reddit users critical of Nmplol (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Another user trolled the trio for their lack of composure under pressure:

Twitch community trolls the trio for their behavior (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

OTK members organizing cooking streams are nothing new, but this adds to a rather eventful 2022 the group had, marred by controversy and other events.

