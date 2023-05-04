"Twitch has a few things better" - Sykkuno opens up about his platform switch, reveals he won't be broadcasting on Kick

Popular YouTube streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" has marked his one-year anniversary on the platform owned by Google. When one of his viewers mentioned this milestone, the streamer shared his thoughts on the differences in the streaming experience between YouTube and Twitch, his previous platform.

Despite expectations to the contrary, he believes that they are mostly comparable, at least from a creator's perspective. He did, however, acknowledge that Twitch has certain advantages over YouTube. He said:

"Twitch has a few things better"

Will Sykkuno stream on Kick? Streamer responds

After streaming for several years, Sykkuno switched platforms last year by signing an exclusive contract with YouTube. Speaking about the two prominent platforms, he said:

"I wanna be honest guys, YouTube feels almost the same at this point. I guess it's safe to say now, the first day I streamed on YouTube, I was like wow this feels almost exactly the same."

(Timestamp: 00:06:35)

He added, among the few differences is the fact that YouTube allows the viewer to go back and rewind even when the stream is live and ongoing:

"There's a few minor differences guys, I want to be honest, I think Twitch has a few things better, YouTube has a couple things better. Mostly the player itself being able to rewind is really really nice but at the end of the day, it is 95% the same."

When asked about a potential move to Kick, he reminded his viewers that he is contractually bound to stream on the red platform:

"Well guys, guess you missed the announcement, there's a thing called a platform deal that I sort of maybe agreed to, where I have to stream on YouTube. Must have missed the announcement."

Sykkuno also went on to explain that the experience of watching Twitch on mobile phones isn't the best since there is a minute delay in the chat.

Here's what the fans said

Fans quickly shared their reactions to the streamer's thoughts on the two platforms. Few spoke about varying degrees of experience, such as watching Twitch on iOS devices. Here are some of the top comments:

Fans give their take on the platforms (Image via Daily Sprout Clips YouTube)

Twitch has traditionally held an advantage when it comes to streaming. Be that as it may, in recent times, YouTube has been catching up, particularly with the likes of popular streamers such as Valkyrae, Dr DisRespect, and Ludwig on their platform.

Poll : 0 votes