TwitchFridge shares a glimpse of the Twitch community's creative side

The Twitch community is filled with some of the most creative users on the internet and that's exactly what #TwitchFridge shows off. Recently, #TwitchFridge shared some glimpses of the creative side of the community and fans are loving every bit of it.

The creative artwork is just stunning and full of inspiration. From handmade sculptures and toys on Twitch to body painting talent, #TwitchFridge has seen it all. Evidently, from streaming video games to painting to cooking to makeup, the purple platform is currently one of the biggest streaming juggernauts.

The creative side of the Twitch community on #TwitchFridge

On April 21, 2022, the official Twitter handle of Twitch announced a whopping prize of $1,000 USD for 10 selected winners for their creative artwork. Participants just have to post their best, creative work on Twitter with the hashtag #TwichFridge and showcase their inner talent to the world.

There's $1,000 USD in there for 10 selected winners who submit clips of themselves showcasing their creative work on Twitch.



There's $1,000 USD in there for 10 selected winners who submit clips of themselves showcasing their creative work on Twitch.

As expected, the entries are something worth having a look at. These are some of the best entries for #TwichFridge

#creativeweek #bodypaint #art Being on the #TwitchFridge this (creative) week on @Twitch was probably the highlight of my week!! Thank you so much for noticing me!! It was great fun watching the streams and seeing so many artists that I recognize on the fridge Being on the #TwitchFridge this (creative) week on @Twitch was probably the highlight of my week!! Thank you so much for noticing me!! It was great fun watching the streams and seeing so many artists that I recognize on the fridge 💕#creativeweek #bodypaint #art https://t.co/e6wk4JdPwC

Nagisake @nagisakee Just shooting my shot for a spot on #TwitchFridge I’ve been streaming within the @Twitch creative community since 2016 here’s some of my work. Just shooting my shot for a spot on #TwitchFridge I’ve been streaming within the @Twitch creative community since 2016 here’s some of my work. https://t.co/drEgfivyIY

AllWays @AllWaysMakeup 🥳 Oh hi #TwitchFridge 🥰 thought I’d give it a go! I’m a SFX makeup artist, body painter and cosplayer on @Twitch and I actually just hit 3 years this month Oh hi #TwitchFridge 🥰 thought I’d give it a go! I’m a SFX makeup artist, body painter and cosplayer on @Twitch and I actually just hit 3 years this month 💜🥳 https://t.co/W3akzlWYRc

Skydaddi @skydaddi1 @Twitch #TwitchFridge A little Cheetara from Thundercats for your Friday!! Just me shooting my shot again! I'm extremely excited to share this one with you all! 🥰 @Twitch #TwitchFridge A little Cheetara from Thundercats for your Friday!! Just me shooting my shot again! I'm extremely excited to share this one with you all! 🥰 https://t.co/04vHBufVHF

Skydaddi @skydaddi1 It's been so much fun to see friends popping up on the #TwitchFridge , I thought I'd give it a go too!! 🥺 I am a body painter and makeup artist on @Twitch where I do all of my art live!! It's been so much fun to see friends popping up on the #TwitchFridge , I thought I'd give it a go too!! 🥺 I am a body painter and makeup artist on @Twitch where I do all of my art live!! ❤️ https://t.co/jIEUET1Yrr

#twitchfridge Some recent body paints from my Creative Twitch Streams Some recent body paints from my Creative Twitch Streams #twitchfridge https://t.co/thxRSOqfux

thereneseance @therenesance Here's my painted rendition of the master sword scene from A Link to the Past for the #TwitchFridge .. thanks for letting me know about this @hungrygoriya @ashsaidhi . Close the fridge, electricity isn't free. Here's my painted rendition of the master sword scene from A Link to the Past for the #TwitchFridge .. thanks for letting me know about this @hungrygoriya @ashsaidhi . Close the fridge, electricity isn't free. https://t.co/JSr8DBOkd6

Really happy how this cheesecake cake turned out that we made live on twitch #TwitchFridge I always wanted to get better at cake decorating since I was very little watching my grandma make homemade wedding cakes!Really happy how this cheesecake cake turned out that we made live on twitch I always wanted to get better at cake decorating since I was very little watching my grandma make homemade wedding cakes!Really happy how this cheesecake cake turned out that we made live on twitch ❤🍓 #TwitchFridge https://t.co/PDZyVVHrOM

The importance of Hashtags on social media

At this point, almost everyone knows what a hashtag is and how it's present on almost every social media platform. From online advertisements and commercials to a regular post on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter, hashtags are an important part of the posting section. But why are they important? Why does everyone on social media use them?

Basically, hashtags are specific tags that allow for the aggregation of content on a platform. When used effectively, a hashtag can prove to be a great content filter for all the online content creators out there. To put it simply, it helps reach a much wider audience.

Most importantly, at this point, streaming has become more than just a mere hobby for many online creators. It's their biggest source of income.

Be it YouTube, Twitch or any other streaming platform, content creators and streamers give out their best to provide quality content to their fans and viewers. However, the journey to the top isn't a cakewalk. It certainly involves many sleepless nights and content strategies to present the best work on the platform.

