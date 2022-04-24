TwitchFridge shares a glimpse of the Twitch community's creative side

The Twitch community is filled with some of the most creative users on the internet and that's exactly what #TwitchFridge shows off. Recently, #TwitchFridge shared some glimpses of the creative side of the community and fans are loving every bit of it.
The creative artwork is just stunning and full of inspiration. From handmade sculptures and toys on Twitch to body painting talent, #TwitchFridge has seen it all. Evidently, from streaming video games to painting to cooking to makeup, the purple platform is currently one of the biggest streaming juggernauts.
The creative side of the Twitch community on #TwitchFridge
On April 21, 2022, the official Twitter handle of Twitch announced a whopping prize of $1,000 USD for 10 selected winners for their creative artwork. Participants just have to post their best, creative work on Twitter with the hashtag #TwichFridge and showcase their inner talent to the world.
As expected, the entries are something worth having a look at. These are some of the best entries for #TwichFridge
The importance of Hashtags on social media
At this point, almost everyone knows what a hashtag is and how it's present on almost every social media platform. From online advertisements and commercials to a regular post on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter, hashtags are an important part of the posting section. But why are they important? Why does everyone on social media use them?
Basically, hashtags are specific tags that allow for the aggregation of content on a platform. When used effectively, a hashtag can prove to be a great content filter for all the online content creators out there. To put it simply, it helps reach a much wider audience.
Most importantly, at this point, streaming has become more than just a mere hobby for many online creators. It's their biggest source of income.
Be it YouTube, Twitch or any other streaming platform, content creators and streamers give out their best to provide quality content to their fans and viewers. However, the journey to the top isn't a cakewalk. It certainly involves many sleepless nights and content strategies to present the best work on the platform.