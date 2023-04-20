"Two GOATs just chillin": Social media reacts as Neymar Jr plays Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with S1mple

Brazilian football star Neymar Jr recently had a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive session with Navi's own S1mple. The collaboration of the two professional athletes who play at the top levels in their respective fields has gained a lot of traction on social media. Fans of both players flooded Reddit and Twitter with clips and messages from the matchups.

On the r/GlobalOffensive subreddit, many users discussed the FACEIT matches that Neymar and S1mple played together. Many were impressed with how the Brazilian forward held his own during the matchups, with some even comparing the two individuals' mentalities.

One fan described the event as "Two GOATs chilling" (Greatest of All Time) playing video games together:

Fan reactions to the news (Image via r/GlobalOffensive, Reddit)

"Learning from the best": S1mple posts photo of playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with Neymar

Widely regarded among the best CS players to grace the game, Oleksandr "S1mple" has become a household name in the community over the years. The Ukrainian legend is known for his illustrious stint at Natus Vincere, NaVi, having broken several records and won multiple trophies with the team.

Oleksandr is also known for his off-screen persona, having streamed Counter-Strike: Global Offensive over the years. Brazilian football icon Neymar Jr also streams on Twitch regularly, and according to Twitch Tracker, CS: GO is his most streamed game on the platform.

A regular who follows the esport title, the footballer appeared to console S1mple after NaVi lost to Furia, a Brazilia team owned by a friend of Neymar. Back in November, after Natus Vincere was knocked out of the IEM Rio Major by Furia, he tweeted this from his official account:

Neymar Jr @neymarjr

U are a legend 🏽

GG S1mple my Friend this is BRAZILU are a legendGG S1mple my Friend this is BRAZIL 🔥U are a legend 👏🏽GG

He also shared information about their recent FACIT matches on his Instagram, tagging everyone in the stories. Here is a clip uploaded to Twitter:

The PC Esports Player of the Year also posted a photo of their gaming session with the two sitting side-by-side playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on his Instagram, captioning it:

"Learning from the best"

Clips of the gameplay have also been shared extensively on YouTube and other platforms. Shown above is a ten-minute clip of the team winning a match on Mirage.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes