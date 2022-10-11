"Two legends from two separate platforms" - Fans react to unexpected crossover between Kai Cenat and Dream

An unexpected crossover between Twitch streamer Kai Cenat and Minecraft YouTuber Clay "Dream" has prompted fans to express their pleasant surprise. Both social media stars are well-known within the gaming community, with Kai Cenat having over 100K subscribers on the purple platform and Dream amassing over 30 million subscribers on YouTube.

It would be fair to say that the duo have traveled different paths and have contrasting personalities. Hence, the crossover between the two is an interesting one.

The two stars appearing in front of the same camera lens for the first time were obviously going to attract some major attention from fans. Watching the duo's video, one viewer said:

"two legends from two separate platforms"

Fans react as Kai Cenat and Dream meet (Image via Canooon YouTube)

Kai Cenat and Dream interact in TwitchCon 2022

TwitchCon has always served as a platform for streamers to meet-and-greet with other creators. With Dream finally revealing his face, it came as no surprise that several other streamers were excited to take pictures with him. The encounter between Kai Cenat and Dream appeared to be one of the most intriguing developments during the convention. Seeing the Minecraft star, Kai said:

"Oh man, the man, the myth, the legend, Dream y'all. Hey, can we play Minecraft? I'm down"

Clay promptly accepted the invitation and said:

"Do you have a PC set up? Right now? In here?"

To this, Kai replied:

"No I'm talking about like soon. Like, I'm down to play Minecraft. I just started to play. I'm trying to beat the game right now. I'm a rookie. I'm a rookie."

The AMP House member further said:

"Nah but man, your content is fire bro. You're killing it."

The duo acknowledged each other's achievements on their separate platforms, making for a wholesome affair. Fans can expect a feast if the pair do decide to collaborate on a stream.

Fans react to the encounter

As stated earlier, Kai Cenat and Dream's crossover during TwitchCon was largely unexpected. Reacting to the duo's meeting, both their fans were quick to comment.

Here are some of the reactions:

Kai and Dream's combo turned out to be a pleasant surprise to the fans (Image via Canooon YouTube)

Twitter users also chimed in with their reactions:

mik saw bts ☽ @fentysimp ive been waiting so long for this, i just need dream to meet bruce and rage!! ive been waiting so long for this, i just need dream to meet bruce and rage!!

Kari ! @y0uredon3xx @fentysimp IF BRUCE AND KAI PLAY WITH DREAM ONG THAT CHAT WILL BE HELL @fentysimp IF BRUCE AND KAI PLAY WITH DREAM ONG THAT CHAT WILL BE HELL

isma 💚 @aroarcade @fentysimp this video made me realize dream is so pete wentz vibes @fentysimp this video made me realize dream is so pete wentz vibes

With Dream finally revealing his identity, fans have been anticipating further collabs with creators from different fields. With endless possibilities, a collaboration between Dream and MrBeast would certainly draw in a lot of attention.

