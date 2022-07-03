"He sits inside all day" - Tyler1 points out why xQc did not get nominated for the Streamer of the Year award

In a stream uploaded yesterday, Tyler "Tyler1" expressed to his Twitch audience while playing League of Legends what he felt was the reason for xQc not getting nominated for the Streamer of the Year award.

The Esports Awards is a ceremonious event that takes place each year, celebrating and honoring the achievements and the work that streamers put into their work. For this year's SOTY award, there have been 12 nominees, including Tyler1.

Tyler1 believes xQc's exclusion from the award nominees' list makes sense

The Streamer of the Year nominee list was revealed on 30 June by @esportsawards on Twitter, loltyler1 took to his stream to explain why xQc was not included. According to the 27-year-old WoW streamer and bodybuilder, the Canadian does not possess the creativity required to be nominated. Upon being asked by one of his viewers about the omission of xQc, he responded by stating:

"xQc wasn't even nominated? Makes sense I guess. He doesn't really do anything on the stream except investing. He sits inside all day while us innovative streamers move around and do other content. So, makes sense I guess."

(Watch the full stream here. Timestamp: 10:07:40)

Apart from Tyler, the other SOTY nominees include: Ibai, Gaules, Valkyrae, Asmongold, Tarik, Kameto, TimTheTatman, Dr Disrespect, QTCinderella, TheGrefg, and NICKMERCS.

Earlier today, June 2, the Canadian native also pitched in with his views. Although he initially appeared nonchalant about his exclusion, upon realizing that the 27-year-old bodybuilder had been nominated, the 26-year-old went on a minor rant about the absurdity of that selection. He said:

"Hey wait a minute! Moth******** plays no game! He plays no game! I don't give a f*** for not being in the Streamer of the Year, not being in the list. But if you're not gonna put me, don't put Tyler1. Why the f*** is Tyler1 on there?"

Fans share their thoughts

Fans had a lot to say regarding whether xQc should have been nominated or not. Having been nominated for the previous edition of the Esports Awards, the Canadian missed out on a nomination this year. Here is how the internet reacted to it:

Among the other notable absentees from the Streamer of the Year Award are Ludwig, Mizkif, Pokimane, and Ninja. The date of the announcement of the winners has not yet been revealed. However, the voting is expected to remain open for the next few weeks.

