"Are they siblings? Are they dating?" - Pokimane plays Siblings or Dating with Mizkif

In a recent stream, Twitch powerhouses Pokimane and Mizkif met up for a virtual session of the famous quiz game- 'Sibling or Dating'. The game involves contestants going on the popular Instagram page 'siblingsordating' to view people's pictures and guess whether they are siblings or dating.

However, the OTK co-owner and Imane spiced it up by placing a wager. The first person to get 10 correct guesses has to gift the other 100 subs. Both streamers are extremely popular and have amassed huge viewership, so it was no wonder that fans were excited.

Pokimane and Mizkif's fun back and forth make for an entertaining "Siblings or Dating" session

The two "Just Chatting" streamers were looking for something to do when Mizkif had the idea of playing Siblings or Dating:

"I love this Instagram. Siblings or Dating."

Pokimane loved the idea and even bragged about being very good at guessing the correct answer:

"I love it too! I am like a professional at this."

That is when the Miz had the idea to place bets and make the game a little more compelling. The streamers were set to have some light-hearted fun, with Pokimane exclaiming:

"Welcome Ladies and Gentlemen, to Siblings or Dating. Are they siblings? Or are they dating? Today, we will find out. And, for some added spice, pressure, stakes. First to ten correct guesses gets a thousand Benjamins. Alright, are you ready?"

The match started with a dual win but got more interesting in the second round. Miz and Pokimane's banter was on full display and the chat loved their competitive dynamic.

In one instance, after assessing the respective picture for some time, the streamers are supposed to announce their guesses at the same time. But Miz allegedly waited to hear Pokimane's answer before saying his own in the second round. The incident sparked a playful altercation, with the latter shouting:

"You are such a troll. I know you only said dating because I said dating."

Mizkif defended himself, stating:

"How the f**k do you think I'd be saying dating that fast when you said dating in two seconds."

Pokimane hit back with:

"That fast you were? As slow as a snail dude, you said dating, three full seconds after I said dating."

Turning to the camera, she even asked the editor to roll back the clip. These kinds of fun interactions help the 'Sibling or Dating' videos pull in thousands of viewers.

Fans react to Pokimane and Mizkif's quiz competition

Fans of both the streamers were clearly enjoying the dynamic duo playing the quiz game. Pokimane's chat was spamming laughing emotes as she argued with Miz.

Many appreciated the rapport between them. Some fans thought that they should start a podcast together, while others likened them to siblings:

Most viewers appreciated their jokes and loved the series' comeback, referring to the year-old videos of Pokimane playing the game with Kevin. A couple of fans lauded the Canadian-Moroccan streamer's strategy to discern between siblings and couples:

It did seem that Pokimane had a better strategy as she took the lead in a few rounds and won the game, which meant Mizkif had to gift her free subs. The latter was happy to make good on the wager and was a gracious loser.

