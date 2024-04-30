"Under 10% response rate to a poll is actually quite common" - Asmongold responds as Jynxzi gets accused of "view-botting" his Twitch stream

Twitch streamer and OTK co-owner Zack "Asmongold" is pretty active on social media. Asmon took to an X post earlier today (April 30, 2024) to give his take on fellow streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi" viewbotting. For context, a verified X user (@yoxics) pointed out how Nicholas, who had nearly 100K viewers only managed to garner around 7K votes in a poll he did in his chat.

Essentially, the user insinuated that the low voting turnout was an indication that many of Nicholas' viewers were bots. The post read:

"Jynxzi got 100K viewers and 7K poll votes. Is this view botting?"

X user suggests that Nicholas could be view-botting (Image via X)

Asmongold, however, who noticed this post quickly clarified that such a turnout is pretty common. He went on to say:

"Although it might seem odd to the uninitiated, an under 10% response rate to a poll is actually quite common for a viewer engagement rate, usually my polls are between 10-15% voter to viewer ratio."

Asmongold states how polls typically get 10-15% votes (Image via X)

Is Jynxzi view botting? Exploring the allegations

Rumors about Jynxzi's potential involvement in view botting have been circulating recently. These speculations arose following a statement by Tyler "Trainwreckstv" during a stream on April 9, 2024.

"I know who you guys want me to say, but that's not the number one botter. The number one botter is on Twitch..."

Expand Tweet

Although Trainwreckstv didn't directly name anyone, a clip was posted by @yoxics with the caption suggesting that Trainwrecks believes Nicholas is artificially boosting their Twitch viewership. This naturally sparked speculation within the community.

To add fuel to this, Felix "xQc" gave a cryptic reaction to this story during his stream. He said:

"I'm just trying to prove my point, okay? I got it. Okay. 69,981 (active Twitch chatters). Okay, cool. And then, you go back, and you compare that (to 84,179 viewers). So, doesn't he have (Twitch) Drops or something? Okay, I mean, 10k is not the end of the world. It's not too crazy. I wouldn't..."

Despite extensive back-and-forth discussions, there is, of course, no concrete evidence to suggest that Jynxzi has been engaging in viewbotting. Moreover, Nicholas appears visibly agitated when such suggestions are made during the stream.

For those curious, Jynxzi has been one of the fastest-growing streamers on the platform. Over the past 30 days, according to streamcharts.com, he has averaged just over 80,000 viewers, with a peak of 183,000 viewers on April 3, 2024.