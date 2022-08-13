Upcoming South Park game teased during THQ Nordic showcase

Interestingly, fans of the hour-long THQ Nordic digital showcase also received some cryptic South Park news. In a move similar to that of Marvel films, the showcase featured an unannounced scene at the end of the presentation. After the music stopped playing, a notice revealed that there were still 26 unannounced games being worked on currently.

This was scribbled out to reveal the number “25”, and an image of “South Park Studios” was displayed on screen.

A mysterious South Park game is confirmed to be in development

At the end of the THQ Nordic digital showcase, fans were treated to a little something extra. The music faded out, and this notice appeared:

“As of today, THQ Nordic (HandyGames not included) has 43 games in development, thereof 26 still unannounced AFTER this showcase. Thank you for watching!”

The South Park Digital Studios logo would appear, and one of the characters from the show would briefly speak, and the number 26 would then be scratched out, in favor of a 25.

“Hot hot hot hot hot hot hot hot, ahhgh! Oh, it’s comin’!”

However, it’s not that big of a shock that a game is on the way. On August 8, 2021, a Bloomberg report revealed that Trey Parker and Matt Stone, creators of South Park, were working on a 3D video game.

Nothing else was revealed about the upcoming title, but both of their last two major games were critically successful. The Stick of Truth (2014) and The Fractured But Whole (2017) were a hit with both fans and critics, and while nothing is truly known about this video game, it has now been confirmed that it is in development.

THQ Nordic will, however, be at Gamescom 2022 in August, and it was confirmed by a company spokesperson that there will be at least 4 brand new video games revealed at the major convention. However, as of now, there is no word on if the upcoming game from Parker and Stone will be featured there.

THQ Nordic’s digital showcase was also a big success in general, where the studio showed off games such as Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed and Way of the Hunter. More information was revealed about AEW Fight Forever as well, courtesy of Tony Schiavone and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD.

The upcoming game from Trey Parker and Matt Stone is still very much a mystery, but at the very least, fans are aware that something is in the works. Hopefully, more about this highly anticipated title will be revealed soon.

